Wednesday, October 07, 2026 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table'

RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table'

RBI MPC October 2026: At its policy meeting, held between October 5 and October 7, the committee changed the stance to 'caliberated tightening'

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday unanimously hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent from 5.25 per cent.
 
At its policy meeting, held between October 5 and October 7, the committee changed the stance to 'caliberated tightening'.
 
The RBI changed the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate to 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were changed to 5.75 per cent. 
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the committee believed that, under the prevailing conditions, a rate cut was unlikely in the near term. This meant that the RBI’s next policy move would either be a rate hike or a pause, depending on how economic conditions and the outlook evolved.
 
 
"The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle, therefore, would be contingent on the actual growth inflation development and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, extent of broadening of price pressure, and speed round effects on the supply shock," he said.
  

More From This Section

rupee

Rupee falls 10 paise to 96.45 against US dollar ahead of RBI MPC decision

Gold Loans

Deceased borrower's loan: What's the spouse's liability?premium

RBI, Central banks, energy policy

Will RBI join global central banks in raising rates as energy prices rise?premium

ICICI Bank

Domestic banks tighten grip on equity deals as fundraising surges

rupee

Rupee slips 4 paise to 96.39 against US dollar during early trade

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting RBI monetary policy RBI repo rate repo rate BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchIndia Bloc March TodayTCS Q2 Results PreviewRBI MPC Meeting TodayReforms on the cardsPrivate bank stocksDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST