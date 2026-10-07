RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table'

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday unanimously hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent from 5.25 per cent.

At its policy meeting, held between October 5 and October 7, the committee changed the stance to 'caliberated tightening'.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the committee believed that, under the prevailing conditions, a rate cut was unlikely in the near term. This meant that the RBI’s next policy move would either be a rate hike or a pause, depending on how economic conditions and the outlook evolved. The RBI changed the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate to 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were changed to 5.75 per cent.

"The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle, therefore, would be contingent on the actual growth inflation development and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, extent of broadening of price pressure, and speed round effects on the supply shock," he said.