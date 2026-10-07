RBI MPC raises FY27 inflation forecast to 5.2%, projects GDP growth at 7.1%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its October monetary policy review, raised the FY27 consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent from 5 per cent, while raising the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection to 7.1 per cent from 6.7 per cent.

“In light of the available data, it is clear that inflation and its outlook are not benign as they were last year,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday unanimously hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent from 5.25 per cent and changed the stance to ‘calibrated tightening’. The RBI changed the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate to 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were changed to 5.75 per cent.

Inflation forecast raised

The RBI raised its FY27 CPI inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent from 5 per cent in the October monetary policy review, announced RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The quarterly inflation projections are:

Q2 FY27: 4.9 per cent

Q3 FY27: 6 per cent

Q4 FY27: 5.7 per cent

Q1 FY28: 5.6 per cent

Explaining the forecast, the RBI governor said CPI-based inflation increased to 4.8 per cent in August 2026 from 4.5 per cent in July. While the increase has been predominantly on account of higher inflation in the food and fuel groups, core inflation has also picked up, indicating some signs of widening price pressures. Food price increases have become more broad-based, along with notable spikes in certain items such as sugar and onion. The uptick in fuel inflation in August largely reflected unfavourable base effects.

Core inflation increased to 4.2 per cent, while core inflation excluding precious metals increased to 2.9 per cent in August. The weighted share of items in headline CPI recording inflation above 4 per cent increased steadily to about 37 per cent in August.

The RBI governor further said that the near-term inflation outlook points towards continued supply-side pressures on account of the deficient monsoon, ongoing El Nino conditions and high energy and other commodity prices, the pass-through of which is still continuing.

GDP growth forecast raised

The RBI raised its FY27 real GDP growth forecast by 40 basis points to 7.1 per cent from 6.7 per cent in the August monetary policy review.

The quarterly growth projections are:

FY27: 7.1 per cent

Q2 FY27: 7.2 per cent

Q3 FY27: 6.9 per cent

Q4 FY27: 6.8 per cent

Announcing the forecast hike, Malhotra said that since the last MPC meeting in August 2026, the re-escalation of the conflict in West Asia and the consequent sharp volatility in crude oil prices have kept the global economy in flux. Global growth has remained resilient. Notwithstanding these persisting global headwinds, the Indian economy has remained resilient.

Strong private consumption and fixed investment, a rebound in merchandise exports and sustained buoyancy in services exports supported growth. On the supply side, the manufacturing sector grew at a robust pace. Services sector activity strengthened further, owing to buoyant domestic and external demand.

Malhotra further said that, looking ahead, global economic uncertainty will continue to have some bearing on domestic economic activity. While energy prices and supply chain pressures have continued, their near-term trajectory remains uncertain amidst the lingering West Asia conflict. Their adverse impact is being contained with active diversification of supply sources. Deficient south-west monsoon and strong El Nino conditions pose risks to the agriculture sector’s outlook and rural demand, although healthy buffers of foodgrains and proactive policy interventions by the government are expected to mitigate the impact.

The RBI governor said that continuing momentum in services and broadly stable employment conditions are likely to support urban demand. Strong capacity utilisation, robust credit flows and the government’s thrust on infrastructure are expected to sustain investment activity. While services exports are expected to remain buoyant, bilateral trade agreements should boost merchandise exports.