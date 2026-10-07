The rate increase marks a reversal after the MPC kept the policy rate unchanged in its previous policy reviews. The last time the RBI raised the repo rate was in February 2023, when the MPC increased it by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent.

Here is a look at the RBI’s last five repo rate hikes before the latest revision.

February 8, 2023: RBI raises repo rate to 6.5%

The RBI raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent on February 8, 2023. This was the sixth consecutive rate hike since May 2022 and took the total increase during the tightening cycle to 250 bps.

The RBI said inflation remained a major risk to the outlook. While domestic economic activity was expected to remain resilient, the central bank said it was important to remain alert to inflation and ensure that it stayed within the tolerance band and gradually moved towards the 4 per cent target.

The MPC said the rate hikes since May 2022 were still working their way through the economy. However, it felt that further “calibrated monetary policy action” was needed to keep inflation expectations anchored and break the persistence of core inflation.

The February hike was not supported unanimously. Four of the six MPC members voted for the 25-bps increase, while Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R Varma voted against it.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table' The RBI retained its focus on withdrawing monetary accommodation to ensure that inflation remained aligned with the target while supporting growth.

December 7, 2022: RBI slows pace of rate hikes

In December 2022, the RBI raised the repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25 per cent, compared with the 50-bps hikes in the previous three meetings.

The RBI said the global economy was facing heightened uncertainty, with slowing growth, geopolitical tensions and tighter financial conditions weighing on the outlook. At the same time, domestic economic activity remained resilient.

The central bank said inflation had eased from its peak but remained above the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent. It also pointed to persistent core inflation and the risk of second-round effects.

Then RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC believed that further calibrated monetary policy action was needed to keep inflation expectations anchored, “break core inflation persistence” and contain second-round effects.

The MPC retained its focus on withdrawing monetary accommodation so that inflation could return towards the target while supporting growth.

September 30, 2022: RBI raises repo rate to 5.9%

The RBI raised the repo rate by another 50 bps to 5.9 per cent on September 30, 2022. This came after the central bank had already raised rates by 90 bps in May and June and another 50 bps in August.

The RBI’s concern at the time was that inflationary pressures were proving more persistent than expected. The central bank was also dealing with a sharp tightening of global financial conditions, a strong US dollar and capital outflows from emerging markets.

The RBI said domestic economic activity was showing resilience, but inflation remained the bigger concern. It maintained that monetary policy had to continue moving towards withdrawal of accommodation to bring inflation back within the target while supporting growth.

August 5, 2022: RBI says inflation remains uncomfortably high

On August 5, 2022, the MPC raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.4 per cent. It also retained its focus on withdrawing accommodation to ensure inflation returned towards the target while supporting growth.

The RBI said consumer price inflation had eased from its April peak but remained “uncomfortably high” and above the upper threshold of its target. It noted that inflationary pressures had become broad-based and core inflation remained elevated.

The central bank also warned that inflation was expected to remain above the 6 per cent upper tolerance level through the first three quarters of 2022-23. Sustained high inflation, it said, could destabilise inflation expectations and trigger second-round effects.

Against this backdrop, the MPC said further calibrated withdrawal of monetary accommodation was needed to contain inflationary pressures, bring headline inflation back within the tolerance band and keep inflation expectations anchored.

At the same time, the RBI said domestic economic activity remained resilient, with improving urban demand and signs of a recovery in rural demand.

June 8, 2022: RBI steps up pace of tightening

The June 2022 meeting marked another 50-bps rate hike, taking the repo rate to 4.9 per cent. The MPC unanimously decided to remain focused on withdrawing accommodation to ensure inflation stayed within the target while supporting growth.

The RBI said the Russia-Ukraine war and the resulting sanctions had kept global commodity prices elevated, putting sustained pressure on consumer inflation. It also warned that faster monetary tightening by major advanced economies was creating volatility in global financial markets, putting pressure on emerging-market currencies and increasing capital outflows.

The central bank said the “upside risks to inflation” identified in its earlier policies had materialised earlier than anticipated and with greater intensity.

It noted that inflationary pressures had become broad-based and that there were growing signs of higher input costs being passed on to consumers. The RBI expected inflation to remain above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent through the first three quarters of 2022-23.

ALSO READ: RBI policy highlights: Repo rate rises 25 bps as inflation risks broaden The MPC therefore concluded that further monetary policy action was necessary to anchor inflation expectations and prevent second-round effects. It raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.9 per cent.

What did the last five MPCs decide?

The last five MPC meetings show how the RBI moved from a rate cut in December 2025 to a prolonged pause in 2026.

In December 2025, the MPC cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent and retained its neutral stance. The RBI also lowered its FY26 inflation forecast to 2 per cent and raised its growth projection to 7.3 per cent.

From February 2026 to August 2026, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retained the neutral stance.