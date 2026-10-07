High liquidity no concern for NBFC asset quality, says RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) does not see any concerns over the asset quality of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

"We don't see any issue regarding asset quality for NBFCs amid high liquidity conditions in the banking system," Malhotra said at the post- Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference.

The comments came after the RBI's six-member MPC unanimously raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent from 5.25 per cent on Wednesday. The central bank also changed its policy stance from 'neutral' to 'calibrated tightening' at its October 5-7 meeting.

Malhotra said NBFC growth has remained robust, with bank credit to NBFCs growing by about 37 per cent. NBFC credit growth itself has also been strong, although it remains lower than that of banks. He added that NBFC credit to the real economy is also lower than that of banks.

"With regard to NBFCs, we are always alert to risks getting developed, not only from an asset quality point of view, but also on demand and price pressures getting built. So we are conscious of such risks."

Credit growth likely to remain strong

The RBI Governor also said bank credit growth is expected to remain strong despite the RBI's latest rate hike and its shift towards a tighter monetary policy stance.

"Credit growth has been at an all-time high of 19 per cent. But will it moderate going forward? I think it will continue to be strong. A few percentage points here and there should not really matter too much in the overall scheme of things, but it will continue to support."

On the possibility of using the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to manage liquidity, Malhotra said, "I don't want to rule out anything."

No rate cut in near term

The RBI Governor also clarified that the change in policy stance means a rate cut is not being considered in the near term.

"We have clarified by changing the stance that there is no rate cut in the near term. What we are contemplating is either a pause or a rate hike. How deep the rate hike or how shallow the rate hike will be will depend on the evolving macroeconomic conditions and the growth-inflation dynamics."

The RBI's decision on future rates will continue to depend primarily on domestic growth, inflation and the broader macroeconomic outlook, Malhotra said.

The Governor also explained the meaning of the RBI's revised policy stance. He said 'tightening' refers to a monetary policy approach involving higher interest rates that can constrain or curb economic activity. 'Calibrated' means that the tightening would be milder, with decisions taken in a measured manner based on evolving macroeconomic conditions.

He said 'accommodation' refers to a loose monetary policy with low interest rates, while 'neutral' means the policy is neither accommodative nor tightening.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%: A look at last five hikes He further added that the RBI continues to focus on bringing headline inflation to its 4 per cent target. "While headline inflation is our target, as given to us by the government, and we continue to focus on trying to bring headline to the target of 4 per cent."

Banks to use FCNR(B) deposits gradually

On the large inflow of FCNR(B) deposits and their impact on banks' lending and deposit rates, Malhotra said banks were already using the funds, as reflected in the high credit growth.

"We are already seeing the use of the FCNRB deposits as evidenced by the high growth rate, but of course the amount is so large, we do not want to use them overnight. They need to do the due diligence properly and take time to use these products," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

Rupee may be undervalued, says Malhotra

On the rupee, Malhotra said short-term market movements may not always reflect the currency's underlying value. "Markets can be quite irrational in the short run. It's only in the long run that they are able to find the right value."

"The rupee is not overvalued. It may be undervalued," he said.

Malhotra also said external headwinds had affected capital flows and that the pressure on the current account was a temporary issue. He expressed confidence that India's balance of payments would move into surplus soon.

On the impact of merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, Malhotra said, "We do not see any drop in volumes, and I don't personally think that a small fee will have a major impact on volumes."