RBI NBFC relief may boost corporate participation in equity markets further

Market participants and brokers said several corporates and entities that had remained wary of equity markets due to the risk of becoming “accidental NBFCs” may now participate more actively. These entities faced the possibility of breaching income thresholds linked to financial assets, which could have triggered mandatory registration requirements.

“This move will provide greater comfort to highly compliance-focused corporates and entities that were earlier hesitant to participate meaningfully in capital markets due to the risk of inadvertently triggering NBFC classification norms,” said Uttam Bagri, managing director of BCB Brokerage.

Bagri added that the broking industry had seen several genuine businesses unintentionally fall within the NBFC framework merely because of technical thresholds relating to financial assets and income, despite having no lending activity or customer-facing financial operations.

In April, the RBI announced an exemption from registration for NBFCs that do not avail of public funds, do not have a customer interface, and have assets of less than Rs 1,000 crore. These entities will be classified as “Unregistered Type I NBFCs”. The norms will come into effect from July 1.

The broking community has welcomed the RBI relaxation as a positive structural boost for the depth and participation levels in India’s capital market ecosystem.

“There are many entities — particularly promoter investment companies, family investment structures, treasury entities, and passive holding companies — that were previously cautious about increasing equity market exposure because of the possibility of inadvertently attracting NBFC classification norms. The RBI’s move provides greater regulatory clarity and should encourage greater comfort in deploying surplus capital into listed equities and other market instruments,” said Akshat Pande, managing partner at Alpha Partners.

Pande added that, despite being unregistered, these entities would continue to be governed by Chapter IIIBB of the RBI Act, 1934, allowing the RBI to issue specific guidelines if risks emerge.

Unregistered Type I NBFCs will remain exempt from registration requirements as long as they meet specified conditions, including operating a long-term business model without public funds or customer exposure.

Existing NBFCs that meet these criteria have been given a one-time window to apply for deregistration by December 31, 2026, introducing, for the first time, a structured exit route from the regulatory framework.