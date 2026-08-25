The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net bought $561 million in June, against a net sale of $6.10 billion in May, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin. This was the RBI’s first net purchase since February, after it remained a net seller for three consecutive months as it intervened in the foreign exchange market amid the West Asia crisis.
 
The central bank bought $30.89 billion, while it sold $30.33 billion during the month. The rupee had appreciated by 0.36 per cent against the dollar in June.
 
In June, the Reserve Bank of India and the government announced a series of measures to attract foreign capital. The RBI expanded the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to include 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities, allowing foreign investors to invest in these securities without the existing maturity restrictions. It also introduced a concessional foreign exchange swap facility for eligible external commercial borrowings and allowed banks to raise fresh three-to-five-year FCNR(B) deposits, with the RBI bearing the full hedging cost.