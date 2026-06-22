RBI net sold $8.944 billion in spot market in April, says bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold $8.944 billion in the spot currency market in April, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Monday.

This is the second consecutive month of selling by the central bank amid pressure on the Indian rupee.

In March, the RBI had sold $9.758 billion in the spot currency market.

On a gross basis, the central bank purchased $16.225 billion in April, and sold $25.169 billion, as per the bulletin.

The Indian rupee (INR) remained under pressure in April and May amid protracted geopolitical tensions and continued foreign portfolio outflows. However, the currency recovered in June 2026, owing to capital flow measures, easing geopolitical tensions and falling crude oil prices, according to the bulletin.

During 2026-27 so far (up to June 19), INR appreciated by 0.2 per cent over end-March 2026.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 94.63 against the US dollar, down by 30 paise. The rupee closed the last fiscal at 94.84 against the US dollar (March 31).