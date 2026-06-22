Monday, June 22, 2026 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI net sold $8.944 billion in spot market in April, says bulletin

RBI net sold $8.944 billion in spot market in April, says bulletin

This is the second consecutive month of selling by the central bank amid pressure on the Indian rupee

RBI, reserve bank of india

| Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold $8.944 billion in the spot currency market in April, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Monday.

This is the second consecutive month of selling by the central bank amid pressure on the Indian rupee.

In March, the RBI had sold $9.758 billion in the spot currency market.

On a gross basis, the central bank purchased $16.225 billion in April, and sold $25.169 billion, as per the bulletin.

The Indian rupee (INR) remained under pressure in April and May amid protracted geopolitical tensions and continued foreign portfolio outflows. However, the currency recovered in June 2026, owing to capital flow measures, easing geopolitical tensions and falling crude oil prices, according to the bulletin.

 

During 2026-27 so far (up to June 19), INR appreciated by 0.2 per cent over end-March 2026.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 94.63 against the US dollar, down by 30 paise. The rupee closed the last fiscal at 94.84 against the US dollar (March 31).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IREDA, Godrej and others raise ₹4,165 crore through bond issuances

IREDA, Godrej and others raise ₹4,165 crore through bond issuances

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 15 paise to 94.48 against US dollar during early trade

HSBC

RBI's M&A norms: HSBC India funds Waaree's ₹1,255 crore acquisition

rbi

RBI revamps Lead Bank Scheme, strengthens district credit planning

deposit

Datanomics: FCNR (B) share in NRI deposits halves over the past decadepremium

Topics : RBI Forex reserves Rupee-dollar swap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Vedanta New Stocks in FocusStocks to Watch TodayBharat Forge Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOJapan Visa Fee HikeCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionWaterways Leisure IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance