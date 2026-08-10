RBI officers seek HR policy review, time-bound promotions up to Grade E

The Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Association has demanded an immediate review of the central bank’s human resources policies, including the introduction of a time-bound promotion policy up to Grade E.

In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last week, the staff body said, citing a survey conducted by the association, that the cadre has lost confidence in the organisation’s ability to provide equitable opportunities for career progression.

“A significant majority do not expect reasonable promotion opportunities in the remainder of their careers; a comparable majority believe that their careers lag peers in similar institutions,” the letter said.

They said the main cause of concern is the promotion policy announced on May 26, 2026, which falls short of addressing career progression bottlenecks.

“The committee formed by the Bank for negotiation with the Association offered Financial Upgradation (FU) after 7 years in grades A, C and D to which RBIOA conveyed its non-acceptance. Still, the Bank proceeded to issue the Circular for FU,” it said.

The association demanded an immediate review of the Financial Upgradation Scheme by reducing the qualifying service from seven years to five years for all grades up to Grade E.

Another issue cited by the association is the need for a more inclusive work environment for women officers. “While the Reserve Bank has made commendable progress in enhancing women's representation across the organisation, its personnel policies have not evolved at the same pace. The Association believes that a modern central bank should complement gender diversity with equally progressive workplace policies,” the letter said.