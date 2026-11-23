India's central bank plans to allow online brokerages to offer retail investors access to trade government securities next year, ​two people familiar with the matter said.

The Reserve Bank of ​India's move is designed to broaden the investor base for the $2.3 trillion sovereign debt ‌market, which remains largely institutional. Government securities are a relatively low-risk option compared with equities and other instruments, and they offer a hedge against stock market volatility.

The central bank's own RBI Retail Direct platform, launched in 2021 to attract retail traders, has so far drawn a muted response.

Allowing private online trading platforms to connect directly to the portal would allow access to the growing retail base, said one industry executive who is familiar with the conversations.

A committee of top online brokers is being formed to facilitate this technical integration, the two people added.

Brokerages are expected to link with the RBI's ‌system via an application programming interface, the second person said.

Both officials requested anonymity because the discussions are confidential. The RBI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

TAPPING RETAIL MOMENTUM

Indian online brokerages have been key to a boom in retail investor numbers since the COVID pandemic.

Over 130 million retail investors now trade equities directly, up from around 27 million in 2019, according to NSE data.

Their participation helped Indian stock markets rally to record highs. ​However, the stock market's underperformance over the last two years has prompted retail investors to look for better ‌opportunities elsewhere, including corporate debt.

The RBI Retail Direct platform showed about 403,000 participants in mid-November, higher than the 67,000 in December 2022, with total holdings at ₹4,885 crore ($527.14 ‌million).

The portal offers individual investors the opportunity to trade government securities, treasury bills, state development loans, and ‌sovereign gold bonds in both primary auctions and the secondary market.

Top online brokerage Groww has around 13.7 million active investors investing through its platform, while Angel One and Zerodha ‌have ​around 7 million ​each.

Market participants said seamless integration and faster settlements will be critical to attract retail users accustomed to managing stocks, mutual funds and corporate debt under a ‌single brokerage application.