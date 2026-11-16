RBI reiterates listing mandate for Tata Sons, seeks compliance with norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with all regulatory requirements applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including the mandatory stock market listing, in a communication to the Tata group holding company dated November 16.

In a letter addressed to Tata Sons’ chief financial officer, the central bank referred to the company’s October 6 communication seeking regulatory guidance to ensure compliance with applicable regulations. The RBI said while Tata Sons had not sought clarification on any specific regulation or guideline, its request appeared to relate to the discussions at the company’s board regarding listing.

“In this connection, you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/ guidelines/ directions hosted on the RBI’s website, including the requirement of listing by your company,” the letter said.

The latest communication reinforces the regulator’s position on the listing of Tata Sons, which has remained unlisted despite the September 30, 2025, deadline prescribed for upper-layer NBFCs. The development assumes significance, coming ahead of Tata Sons board meeting on November 26.

The November 16 letter follows the RBI’s September 11 decision to reject Tata Sons’ application seeking voluntary surrender of its registration as a core investment company (CIC). The rejection effectively closed the company’s principal regulatory route to exit the NBFC framework and avoid the listing requirement.

Tata Sons had approached the RBI in March 2024 seeking deregistration after repaying all its debt. The company had sought to move out of the regulatory framework applicable to upper-layer NBFCs, which would have allowed it to remain privately held.

However, the RBI rejected the application after examining the various aspects of the request and subsequently directed the company to comply with the regulations applicable to upper-layer NBFCs.

Tata Sons was first classified as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022 under the RBI’s scale-based regulatory framework. Entities classified in this category are subject to enhanced regulatory requirements, including mandatory listing within three years of their classification.

Under the revised framework, NBFCs with assets of ₹1 trillion or more qualify for upper-layer classification. Tata Sons reported total assets of around ₹2.01 trillion as of March 31, 2026, placing it well above the prescribed threshold.

The RBI had also retained Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer NBFCs for 2026-27, published this August, clarifying that its inclusion was without prejudice to the outcome of the company’s deregistration application, which was under examination at that time.

Tata Trusts, which collectively control around 66 per cent of Tata Sons, have favoured retaining the holding company as a privately held entity. On the other hand, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which holds around 18.37 per cent, has favoured a listing as a potential route to unlock value from its investment and facilitate fundraising against its stake.