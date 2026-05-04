RBI rejigs portfolios of DGs; Rohit Jain takes charge as deputy governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejigged the portfolios of its four deputy governors (DGs) following the appointment of Rohit Jain, who took charge as deputy governor on Monday for a period of three years.

DG Swaminathan, the senior-most among the four, will oversee the Department of Supervision, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Financial Inclusion and Human Resource Management Department, among others, and will also be responsible for coordination.

DG Poonam Gupta will handle the Department of Economic and Policy Research, Department of Statistics and Information Management, Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Stability Department, International Department, and Monetary Policy Department.

Meanwhile, DG Shirish Chandra Murmu will be in charge of the Department of Communication, Department of Currency Management, Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, Department of Regulation, and the Enforcement Department.

DG Rohit Jain will oversee the Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, Department of External Investments and Operations, Department of Government and Bank Accounts, Department of Information Technology, Fintech Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Foreign Exchange Department, Internal Debt Management Department, Rajbhasha Department, and the Risk Monitoring Department.

Jain, a career central banker, was executive director at RBI before being elevated to the post of DG. Jain is an MBA (Finance) from Gujarat University and MCom from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.