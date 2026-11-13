RBI may raise repo rate to 6% by February as inflation breaches upper band

The next meeting of the RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled for December 2-4.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.09 per cent in October from 5.54 per cent in September, driven largely by a sharp increase in food prices. Food inflation accelerated to 8.94 per cent from 7.74 per cent in September. The October reading was also the highest since the introduction of the new CPI series with 2024 as the base year.

While economists expect inflation to have largely peaked and expect it to moderate in the coming months, they believe price pressures will remain elevated, warranting further monetary tightening. The outlook is clouded by higher food and energy prices, an unfavourable base effect and the possibility of an extended El Niño affecting agricultural output and food inflation.

In October, the MPC raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent and changed its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. The central bank had projected retail inflation at 6 per cent for the December quarter and 5.7 per cent for the March quarter of FY27.

At the time, the MPC's policy resolution had also flagged supply-side risks to inflation from the deficient monsoon, ongoing El Niño conditions, and elevated energy and commodity prices. It had also indicated that the extent and duration of the rate hike cycle would depend on the broadening of underlying price pressures and the emergence of second-round effects from supply shocks.

At the December policy review, Barclays expects a 25-bps rate hike followed by another 25-bps increase in February 2027, taking the terminal repo rate to 6 per cent. “We expect a 25 bps rate hike by the MPC in its December meeting, followed by a terminal 25 bps hike in February, taking the repo rate to 6 per cent,” economists at Barclays said in a report.

Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, expects a cumulative 75 bps of rate hikes in the current cycle, including the 25-bps increase in October, with another 25 bps each in December and February.

“Both headline and core inflation are likely to remain elevated in the second half of FY27 due to an unfavourable base as well as potential second-round effects of higher food and energy prices. A strong and extended El Niño adds risks for the upcoming rabi season and therefore for food inflation,” Arora said.

She added that the recent retreat in crude oil prices had provided some comfort to Indian markets, along with large foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and reduced pressure on the domestic currency. However, inflation pressures were likely to remain elevated, with headline CPI expected to average 5.9 per cent over the next three quarters.

Brent crude prices have retreated sharply in recent weeks, falling from levels of over $117 per barrel to below $95 per barrel. The decline followed hopes of an agreement between the US and Iran, as well as the Democratic Party's gains in the US mid-term elections, which raised expectations of a possible easing of tensions in West Asia. The lower crude prices have provided some relief to India's import bill and inflation outlook.

Foreign investors have also returned to domestic markets, with inflows into both debt and equities helping ease pressure on the rupee. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) resumed purchases of Indian government securities in November after three consecutive months of net selling, while equity inflows also picked up.

However, uncertainty over the timing of a possible US-Iran agreement and the risk of stronger El Niño conditions remain concerns for the inflation outlook.