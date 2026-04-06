RBI retains credit default swap cap at 5%, sets ₹3.3 trn limit for FY27

The aggregate limit for the notional amount of credit default swaps (CDS) sold by FPIs has been retained at 5 per cent of the outstanding stock of corporate bonds, with an additional limit of Rs 3.3 trillion set for 2026-27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a notification on Monday.

All existing and future investments under the voluntary retention route (VRR) will be subject to limits applicable under the general route from April 1, 2026. Earlier, VRR investments had separate limits and were not counted within overall foreign portfolio investment (FPI) caps.

In its circular, the central bank retained overall limits for FPI investment in debt for 2026-27, keeping caps unchanged at 6 per cent of outstanding government securities (G-Secs), 2 per cent of state government securities (SGSs), and 15 per cent of corporate bonds under the general route.

In absolute terms, however, investment ceilings have been raised in line with the expanding stock of securities. The total FPI limit in debt instruments has been increased to Rs 15.52 trillion for April–September 2026 and further to Rs 16.33 trillion for October 2026–March 2027, compared with Rs 14.71 trillion currently.

The RBI also retained the allocation mechanism for incremental changes in G-Sec limits, with additions continuing to be split equally between ‘general’ and ‘long-term’ categories. For state government securities, the entire incremental increase will be allocated to the ‘general’ category.

Investments in specified securities will continue to be classified under the fully accessible route (FAR), which remains outside macroprudential limits.

The limit for FPI investment in corporate bonds has been increased in absolute terms to Rs 9.36 trillion for the first half of the financial year and Rs 9.91 trillion for the second half.