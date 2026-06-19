Friday, June 19, 2026 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI revamps Lead Bank Scheme, strengthens district credit planning

RBI revamps Lead Bank Scheme, strengthens district credit planning

The revised framework formalises block-level credit planning, strengthens Lead District Manager offices and sharpens accountability across banking committees

rbi

The revised framework also permits virtual participation in meetings where physical attendance is difficult and introduces stricter timelines for circulating agenda papers, recording minutes and tracking action taken

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued final norms on the Lead Bank Scheme (LBS), strengthening district-level banking coordination, sharpening accountability and formalising credit planning at the block level to improve the flow of credit to priority sectors and deepen financial inclusion.
 
The revised guidelines replace all earlier instructions governing the scheme following a comprehensive review of the framework, under which designated lead banks coordinate with banks, government departments and development agencies at the district level.
 
Among the major changes, the RBI has mandated that every lead bank appoint a Lead District Manager (LDM) exclusively for each district under its charge. Banks have been advised to assign only one district to one LDM, with responsibility for multiple districts permitted only in exceptional cases. The central bank has also directed banks to strengthen LDM offices with dedicated staff, IT infrastructure, vehicles and separate budgets.
 
 
The revised framework also formalises the role of the Block Level Bankers' Committee (BLBC) as the foundation of the credit-planning process. The committee will prepare and review block credit plans, which will feed into district credit plans and subsequently state-level credit plans.
 
To improve accountability, the RBI has prescribed uniform timelines for meetings of Block Level Bankers' Committees, District Consultative Committees (DCCs), District Level Review Committees (DLRCs) and State Level Bankers' Committees (SLBCs). It has also directed Lead District Managers and SLBC convenors to establish robust monitoring systems to ensure decisions taken at these meetings are implemented within defined timelines.

Also Read

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Forex reserves fall $10 bn as decline in gold prices drags overall holdings

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI mandates daily reporting of FCNR(B), ECB and OFCB mobilisation

RBI, reserve bank of india

Banks' supervisory data quality score slips marginally in March quarter

RBI, reserve bank of india

BCRC seeks grandfathering as RBI's BC recertification rule nears rolloutpremium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, West Asia crisis, asset quality, RBI, forex losses, Q4FY26, Indian banks, geopolitical impact

Banks' demand muted at RBI's VRR auction despite lower surplus liquidity

 
The central bank has also drawn a clearer distinction between the roles of the DCC and DLRC. While the DCC will function as the district-level coordination and implementation forum, the DLRC will focus on reviewing credit flow and providing a platform for Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies and other public representatives to provide feedback.
 
At the state level, the RBI has asked SLBCs to focus on policy and strategic issues relating to priority sector lending and financial inclusion, while constituting dedicated sub-committees on agriculture, MSMEs, financial inclusion and digital payments.
 
The revised framework also permits virtual participation in meetings where physical attendance is difficult and introduces stricter timelines for circulating agenda papers, recording minutes and tracking action taken.
 

More From This Section

HSBC

HSBC funds Waaree acquisition under RBI's revised financing framework

Microfinance, mutual fund

After a period of consolidation, microfinance sector shows signs of revival

rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee rises 20 paise to 94.20 against US dollar as Hormuz blockade ends

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI steps up dollar buying to rebuild reserves, manage forward book

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI move to remove FCNR(B) deposit rate cap opens room for further hikes

Topics : Financial Inclusion RBI Priority sector lending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week