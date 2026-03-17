RBI's 7-day VRR auction draws weak demand as big banks stay away

The Reserve Bank of India’s seven-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Tuesday saw tepid demand, as large banks did not participate in the auction amid surplus liquidity conditions and relatively better returns in the tri-party repo market, where the weighted average rate hovered around 5.05 per cent. The auction’s cut-off rate was set at 5.26 per cent.

The central bank received bids worth Rs 48,014 crore, against the notified amount of Rs 1.5 trillion.

“Large banks were not there because they are already sitting on ample liquidity; also they are getting better returns in TREPs,” said a money market dealer at a primary dealership.

The last VRR auction was conducted on January 30 of the current year.

VRR auctions allow banks to borrow funds from the RBI against government securities at market-determined rates, helping the central bank manage short-term liquidity in the financial system.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 75,483 crore on Monday, the latest data by the RBI showed.

“The liquidity is skewed within the system, and many banks are getting better rates in the overnight market,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank.

The weighted average call rate settled at 5.27 per cent on Tuesday, against the previous close of 5.31 per cent.