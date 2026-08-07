RBI's draft revolving credit curbs drag NBFC stocks; Bajaj Finance down 6%

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) fell sharply on Friday, led by Bajaj Finance, the country’s largest private-sector NBFC, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed rules that would effectively prevent them from offering revolving credit facilities, threatening a high-yield business that has supported growth and fee income for several lenders.

Bajaj Finance, the lender with the highest exposure to such products, fell as much as 6 per cent on Friday. Tata Capital declined nearly 3 per cent and L&T Finance dropped about 4 per cent as investors weighed the likely hit to growth and profitability.

The RBI on Thursday proposed that NBFCs should offer only term loans with a predetermined repayment schedule, where sanctioned limits cannot be restored once repaid. In effect, the proposal would prohibit flexi-credit products that allow borrowers to repeatedly draw down and repay the same credit line. Credit cards issued by RBI-authorised issuers and bullet repayment loans have been kept outside the proposal. The central bank has invited comments until August 28.

The move aims to curb the risk of evergreening, where borrowers service loans through fresh drawdowns rather than genuine cash flows, according to analysts. Unlike banks, NBFCs generally lack visibility into borrowers' operating cash flows, making such practices harder to detect.

Brokerages expect Bajaj Finance to be the most affected. IIFL Capital estimates flexi-credit products account for about 15 per cent of its consolidated assets under management and nearly 20 per cent of its standalone loan book. Tata Capital's exposure is estimated to be in the high single-digit to low double-digit range, while exposure at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance is below 1 per cent. L&T Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp have negligible exposure.

IIFL Capital's Viral Shah said these proposed norms could impact new customer acquisition, growth and stickiness, especially for NBFCs that have meaningfully higher exposure to products with this feature. Additionally, fees/yields could also be impacted for lenders having meaningful exposure here, given that these products carry a higher fee/yield compared to other simpler products. “This can potentially be offset by imposition of prepayment charges which is otherwise typically not charged on loans with this feature,” he said, adding that lenders can revamp their product features such that any such incremental credit demand is treated as a fresh assessment and disbursement by the lender.

According to Suresh Ganapathy, MD & Head of Financial Services Research, Macquarie Capital, the market would focus on whether Bajaj Finance revises its FY27 loan growth guidance of 22-24 per cent if it is forced to shrink its flexi portfolio. He added that uncertainty remains over whether products such as supply-chain financing would fall within the scope of the final rules.

"In our view, any reusable credit line, overdraft facility or flexi loan product offered by NBFCs across corporate, MSME and unsecured personal loan segments is likely to be impacted. The proposed RBI amendments would require NBFCs to restructure their existing revolving credit products, with potential implications for customer proposition, fee income and product economics. While the eventual impact will depend on the final guidelines, diversified NBFCs are likely to be better placed to mitigate the disruption through alternative product offerings," PL Capital said in a note.

The brokerage estimates Bajaj Finance's flexi loan portfolio at around Rs 70,000 crore, or 13 per cent of its assets under management, concentrated in unsecured business, MSME, personal and B2C lending. Even assuming these loans earn a 100-basis-point yield premium over conventional term loans, PL Capital estimates only a 13-basis-point impact on the company's overall net interest margin.

Jefferies estimates flexi loans account for around 14 per cent of Bajaj Finance's portfolio and generate nearly 50 basis points of incremental yield. It expects only a 1-1.5 per cent hit to earnings per share, suggesting Friday's sell-off was larger than the likely earnings impact.

The proposal could also erode fee income, as revolving products generate charges on repeated drawdowns. Bajaj Finance reported fee income of Rs 2,653 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, while Tata Capital earned around Rs 1,090 crore.

“While the regulatory intent — curbing risk, preventing evergreening, and strengthening borrower protection — is well-founded, demand for revolving credit (particularly given borrowers’ uncertain cash flows) and transparency with which such products are structured may merit deliberation during the consultation period,” said a Citigroup Inc. analyst.