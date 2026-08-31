RBI's liquidity mop-up auctions see tepid demand as surplus tops ₹5 trn

The Reserve Bank of India’s variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions saw tepid demand on Monday, with banks parking a cumulative ₹3.84 trillion against the notified amount of ₹10 trillion, that is, less than 50 per cent, even as surplus liquidity in the banking system crossed ₹5 trillion, the highest level since the third week of April.

Banks parked over ₹5 trillion each on both Friday and Saturday in the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility window.

Demand at the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction remained subdued as liquidity in the banking system is unevenly distributed, with surplus funds concentrated with a few banks, dealers said.

The central bank has been conducting VRRR auctions to absorb the surplus liquidity that has built up in the banking system, with the recent surge largely driven by strong inflows mobilised through the FCNR(B) swap scheme. Banks had raised $65.4 billion through FCNR(B) deposits alone by 21 August, with the dollars subsequently swapped with the RBI, adding to rupee liquidity in the banking system. The swap scheme closes today.

While some of the large banks saw healthy mobilisation, it was not the same for most mid-sized and smaller banks, which led to skewed liquidity among banks. This was also evident from the overnight rates, with the weighted average call rate closing at 5.18 per cent, closer to the policy repo rate of 5.25 per cent.

Mainly due to the FCNR(B) flows, system liquidity has risen to above ₹5 trillion, prompting the RBI to use VRRR auctions to keep overnight rates aligned with WACR, its operating target, and prevent excess funds from putting downward pressure on short-term rates. The central bank plans to conduct another ₹1 trillion VRRR auction with a seven-day tenor on Tuesday.

Banks parked ₹1.34 trillion at the 15-day VRRR auction on Monday against ₹6 trillion notified, while they parked ₹2.50 trillion at the overnight VRRR auction against the notified amount of ₹4 trillion. Both auctions were conducted at a cut-off and weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent.

Further, market participants said that banks were reluctant to park funds for longer tenors such as 15 days and preferred overnight instruments, which gave them greater flexibility to assess their liquidity position on a day-to-day basis.

“Bankers are not comfortable parking funds for that long, say 15 days. They just wanted to park it overnight because then they can take a decision on a day-to-day basis, depending on whether they have to invest or whether there is a lot of credit outflow taking place right now,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank.

Market participants said the RBI could undertake additional measures to absorb the excess liquidity during the week, like an incremental cash reserve ratio or open market operation bond sales in case core liquidity rises.

“Some of the funds could instead be retained for investment purposes and deployed in government securities, particularly five-year securities. However, the current market conditions remain unfavourable amid hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve and elevated global interest rates,” said a dealer at a private bank.

Government bond yields hardened on Monday, tracking the rise in crude oil prices, said dealers. They said the market was also taking cues from geopolitical developments involving the US and Iran, along with hawkish comments from Fed Chair Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium, where inflation was emphasised as the Fed’s primary objective.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.95 per cent — the highest since 8 June 2026 — against the previous close of 6.91 per cent.

“Crude has moved above $90 a barrel and the hawkish comments from the Fed are also pushing yields higher. With the RBI also indicating rate hike, all these factors are combining to push yields higher,” said a gilts dealer at a state-owned bank.

Market participants said yields are unlikely to see an immediate correction and would remain elevated unless the RBI intervenes in the fixed-income market.

Demand for government securities could improve once yields reach more attractive levels, possibly around 7.2 per cent-7.4 per cent in the 10-year segment, said dealers. At such levels, banks could start shifting funds from their books to the government securities market, said market participants.

On the other hand, the rupee strengthened to close at 95.17 per dollar, against the previous close of 95.39 per dollar, despite an initial decline following a surge in the dollar index after hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium. The recovery was supported by likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India via dollar sales and increased dollar flows linked to MSCI rebalancing and FCNR(B) schemes.