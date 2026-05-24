RBI's MPC likely to maintain status quo in June: Business standard poll

However, most respondents see at least one rate hike this financial year, indicating the interest rate trajectory will be reversed, sooner rather than later.

The domestic rate-setting panel cut the policy repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points in 2025 and it was on hold in the February and April policies.

“Inflation is below the RBI’s median target. The West Asia conflict can have growth implications as well. So, wait-and-watch mode is currently expected from the RBI,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank. The respondents said when the MPC meets in June, the headline CPI inflation remains below the 4 per cent target. However, the West Asia crisis poses upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth.

In such a scenario, maintaining a pause until there is greater clarity on the extent of the impact on both growth and inflation would be the optimal strategy. Moreover, the flexible inflation targeting framework provides the RBI room to look through supply-side shocks as long as inflation remains below the upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent.

Retail inflation -- based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- rose to 3.48 per cent in April from 3.40 per cent in March, driven by higher food prices. It remained within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6 per cent.

Standard Chartered Bank expects the MPC to begin raising policy rates from June itself, with a cumulative 50 basis points of hikes in 2026-27 (FY27), as upside risks to inflation from higher commodity prices and currency pressures outweigh concerns on growth. The rupee has depreciated over 10 per cent in the last one year.

Respondents expect one to three rate hikes during the current financial year. They said the RBI is likely to remain on pause and look through the first-round impact of the shock, as it is supply-driven. However, they also said that prolonged supply disruptions could pose significant downside risks to growth. The RBI is expected to respond if price pressures become broad-based and household inflation expectations rise.

Respondents remained divided on whether the RBI would dial down its FY27 growth forecast in the June policy review.

Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said she does not expect any revision in the growth forecast, citing resilience in the high-frequency indicators. She said consumers were insulated from higher fuel prices as the hikes began only in May.

The central bank projected FY27 real GDP growth at 6.9 per cent.

“No revision in growth forecast as high frequency indicators have held-up. Consumer was protected with rise in fuel prices only starting in May. Listed companies’ performance in Q4FY26 showed that margins have held-up as rise in input costs balanced by low interest costs and drawdown of inventories,” Gupta said.