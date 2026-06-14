RBI's OFCB window to ease banks' funding costs amid deposit crunch

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) concessional swap facility for overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) is expected to provide banks with a cheaper source of funding at a time when deposit mobilisation remains a challenge and credit demand continues to outpace deposit growth.

In a circular issued last week, the central bank said the OFCB swap facility is available to all Authorised Dealer Category-I banks, including private sector lenders, for overseas foreign currency borrowings with a minimum maturity of three years. The restriction limiting participation to public sector entities applies only to the external commercial borrowing (ECB) component of the scheme.

Foreign currency borrowing is a subset of, or a specific form of, external commercial borrowing.

The swap will be undertaken at a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent per annum, compounded semi-annually, and the window will remain open until December 31, 2026. Hedging costs in the market are estimated at around 3.5-4 per cent, implying a reduction of 200-250 basis points under the RBI's concessional swap arrangement.

“The cost of hedging the OFCB exposure is generally around 3.5-4.0 per cent for a bank. Hence, this gives banks a benefit of 200-250 bps on incremental OFCB exposures,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Analysts said funds raised through the OFCB route could be 40-50 basis points cheaper than domestic deposits of similar maturity, helping banks meet credit demand at a lower cost. The additional funding avenue is also expected to ease pressure on deposit mobilisation and support monetary policy transmission by moderating loan pricing as well as yields in money and debt markets, including certificates of deposit (CDs), commercial papers (CPs), and government securities.

“On a conservative estimate, in FY27, under the OFCB window, banks may borrow $5 billion-$8 billion,” the State Bank of India said in a report. “With sluggish domestic deposit growth limiting the ability to fund credit demand, the OFCB window may help banks access funds at rates that are 40-50 bps cheaper than domestic deposit card rates of similar maturity,” the report added.

Through this window, banks can raise funds equivalent to 100 per cent of their Tier-I capital.

The facility is aimed at attracting dollar inflows and easing pressure on the external sector amid elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties.

“If the total inflows materialise as expected, the gap between deposit and credit growth could narrow considerably, reducing funding pressures across the banking system,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

Latest data show that the gap between credit and deposit growth widened to 550 bps, with loans growing 17.7 per cent year-on-year as of May 31, 2026, compared with 12.2 per cent growth in deposits.

The RBI has also allowed banks to exclude positions arising from its newly announced foreign currency swap facilities for FCNR(B) deposits, external commercial borrowings (ECBs), and overseas foreign currency borrowings from the calculation of their net overnight open position (NOP)-INR limits.

“If banks raise overseas funds, this could moderate incremental dependence on certificates of deposit and other short-term wholesale funding instruments, thereby easing pressure on money market rates,” said the treasury head at a private bank.