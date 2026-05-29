RBI's penalties on regulated entities at 5-year low of ₹26.33 crore in FY26

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) penalties on regulated entities (REs) were at a five-year low of ₹26.33 crore in 2025-26 (FY26). The department took action against 241 entities, lower than 353 entities in FY25, according to the RBI’s annual report released on Friday.

RBI said, for the penalties imposed during 2025-26, 342 show-cause notices totalling 698 charges were issued to different REs, of which 382 charges resulted in enforcement action by imposition of monetary penalties and no enforcement action was taken in respect of 316 charges.

Financial Year Number of Penalties Total Penalty (Rs cr) FY20 51 61.15 FY21 54 19.41 FY22 189 65.32 FY23 211 40.39 FY24 281 86.11 FY25 353 54.78 FY26 241 26.33

Source: RBI