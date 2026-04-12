RBI seeks to tighten oversight of govt NBFCs with new classification norms

The move is seen as tightening oversight of some of the largest public sector NBFCs by aligning their regulatory framework more closely with that applicable to banks, industry participants said.

Currently, government-owned NBFCs are not placed in the upper layer. They are placed in the middle or base layer, as the case may be.

However, these proposed norms do not explicitly address the Tata Sons conundrum.

The holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate has been placed in the “upper layer” since 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) January 2025 list also included Tata Sons as one of the 15 “upper layer” NBFCs.

However, the central bank clarified that including Tata Sons in the list was without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which was under examination.

This followed Tata Sons’ request for an exemption from listing after it became net debt-free.

Industry insiders said uncertainty persists around entities such as Tata Sons, structurally distinct as a core investment company, despite its earlier inclusion in the upper layer.

“The RBI said it will now also put government-owned NBFCs in upper layer once they cross the ₹1 trillion asset size, meaning that their regulation framework will be like banks. Apart from this, there is no other significant change that may impact the overall business of the industry,” said Raman Aggarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), Finance Industry Development Council.

Once designated as NBFC-UL, an entity would remain subject to enhanced regulatory requirements for at least five years, even if it falls short of the threshold in subsequent years.

Exit from the stricter regime, in other words, would require failing to meet the classification criteria for five consecutive years.

NBFC officials said the idea to simplify the process of listing based on asset size and doing away with qualitative factors gives a lot more regulatory certainty to NBFCs in the market.

With more clarity on regulatory expectations based on business plans, NBFCs will be able to plan better and be ready for regulatory compliance once they cross the ₹1-trillion limit.

“There is no major change for the sector. They are essentially redefining the upper-layer NBFC category. Earlier, there was no clearly defined asset threshold; it was loosely understood to be around ₹50,000 crore. Now, a more formal definition has been put in place. Overall, the sector remains largely unchanged, with the primary difference being the likely inclusion of some government-backed NBFCs in the upper layer,” said a senior executive at one of the largest NBFCs.

“As for bank-backed NBFCs, they are likely to be treated differently from a supervisory standpoint given their linkage to banks. However, this does not necessarily imply any regulatory relief,” he added.