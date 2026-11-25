The Reserve Bank of India has stepped up scrutiny of foreign-exchange transactions involving importers to check ​whether they are deliberately structuring deals below $2 million to ​evade additional reserve requirements, two bankers said.

The RBI's Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve, ‌introduced on October 10, requires banks to set aside a cash reserve equivalent to 20% of the value of foreign-exchange derivative contracts exceeding $2 million.

At the time, the rupee was close to its all-time low of 96.96. It has recovered this month on a surge in foreign inflows, hitting a seven-month high of 92.1850 on Wednesday.

Banks pass on the cost of parking these funds with the RBI to importers through higher hedging charges, making it more expensive for companies to hedge their currency exposure. Transactions below the $2 ‌million threshold are exempt from the additional costs.

Since the RBI imposed the reserve requirements, data points to a shift toward smaller-value transactions.

The average size of a dollar-buying transaction has more than halved to about $1.7 million from $3.6 million before October 10, according to data from settlement house CCIL.

Further, the number of dollar-buying transactions has increased 17% despite a 46% slump in overall volumes.

The central bank has ​asked banks to provide information on these transactions, including whether the necessary documentation is in ‌place and the processes to ensure compliance with its rules, the bankers said, declining to be identified since they are not authorised to speak ​to ‌the media.

A person familiar with the RBI's thinking said the central bank was focused ‌on ensuring that banks adhere to the prescribed rules and have safeguards.

An email sent to the RBI seeking comment did not receive an immediate response.

The ‌RBI's ​stepped-up enquiries are ​likely aimed at ensuring that the exemption is not misused by clients splitting larger transactions into smaller deals, the bankers said.

The RBI had ‌placed the onus ​on banks to ensure that the exemption is not misused.