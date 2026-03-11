Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBI to buy Rs 50,000 crore government bonds through OMO auction on Friday

RBI to buy Rs 50,000 crore government bonds through OMO auction on Friday

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced plans to purchase Rs 50,000 crore worth of government bonds via an open market operation (OMO) auction on Friday. The move follows the RBI’s earlier announcement regarding liquidity infusion through OMOs. 
The central bank will buy government bonds through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The securities identified for purchase include the 6.45 per cent government security (GS) 2029, 7.95 per cent GS 2032, 6.79 per cent GS 2034, 6.64 per cent GS 2035, 7.41 per cent GS 2036, 7.62 per cent GS 2039, and 7.06 per cent GS 2046. 
The RBI said there is no security-wise notified amount for the auction and the total purchase will be up to Rs 50,000 crore across the selected securities. 
 
The central bank added that it retains the flexibility to decide the quantum of purchase for each security. It may also accept offers for less than the aggregate amount or purchase marginally higher or lower than the notified amount due to rounding off.

Topics : Government bonds RBI Liquidity

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

