The Reserve Bank of India has decided to close its swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits one month ahead of schedule, citing an encouraging response to the scheme and the resultant foreign exchange inflows. Latest data showed commercial banks mobilised $52.3 billion FCNR (B) deposits till 13 August.

In a press release, the RBI said the swap facility will now be available only for FCNR(B) deposits mobilised till August 31, 2026, as compared to the original deadline of 30 September.

Banks can avail of swaps under this facility with the central bank till September 11, 2026. RBI is bearing the full hedging cost for the scheme which helped lenders to offer attractive rates.

The scheme for external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs), however, will continue to remain open till December 31, 2026, as previously announced.

The decision to withdraw the FCNR (B) deposits was taken despite RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said there was no proposal to withdraw the scheme as on now during the monetary policy press conference on 5 August.

“We have got robust flows, as you have mentioned. And we do hope to get good, healthy flows, going forward. As of now, there is no proposal under consideration to close the scheme prematurely. We will keep you posted on this,” Malhotra had responded while answering a query on closing the scheme prematurely.

According to data from the RBI, forex inflows under the facility stood at $56.85 billion as on August 13, 2026. Of this, FCNR(B) deposits accounted for the bulk at $52.3 billion, followed by OFCBs at $2.81 billion and ECBs at $1.74 billion.

“The broad reason for closing the swap window early is that the RBI appears to have mobilised deposits much faster than it had expected,” Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

“Its assessment of the requirement for dollars may also have changed as the inflows came in. Once the target has been achieved earlier than anticipated, there is little point in raising more money than is required and keeping those liabilities on the books,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

When the scheme was announced many expected the flows to pick in the August and September like during a similar scheme in 2013. However, the RBI clarified regarding the leverage issue as early as June last week which resulted in healthy deposit flow from July.

The FCNR(B) swap facility was originally announced on June 5, and operationalised on June 8, allowing banks to mobilise fresh FCNR(B) deposits with a tenor of three to five years and swap the dollar inflows with the RBI at the prevailing spot rate.

“Whatever target the RBI may have had, it appears to have been achieved comfortably. The central bank is likely to have received excess dollars. The issue, however, is that these inflows will also add to surplus liquidity in the system. Given the amount of dollars that have come in, it appears sufficient to meet the balance sheet and forex requirements,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

According to RBI data, Indian banking system deposits reached Rs. 269.4 trillion by July 31, 2026.

“Based on the data available with the regulator, a considered decision would have been taken to close the swap window at this point. It is not possible to arrive at such a decision based on any single set of data from the banker or depositor perspective. The regulator has the entire gamut of data and would have taken the call based on a holistic assessment,” said a senior executive at a state-owned bank.

The healthy FNCR (B) flows has reflected in the foreign exchange reserves. According to latest data, India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $14.14 billion to $707 billion during the week ended August 7, the highest since the week ended March 13, on the back of a rise in foreign currency assets. It was the highest weekly gain since week ended January 30. Foreign currency assets increased by $9.9 billion during the reported week. Since the beginning of July, foreign exchanges reserves increased by around $33 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves had hit a record high of $728.49 billion in the week ended February 27 of the current year, before declining as the RBI sold dollars intermittently to curb excessive volatility in the rupee. During the current month, the central bank has resumed dollar purchases amid sustained foreign exchange inflows, helping rebuild the reserves.