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RBI to conduct ₹2 trillion VRRR to absorb surplus liquidity in system

RBI to conduct Rs 2 trillion variable rate reverse repo auction to absorb surplus liquidity, with banking system surplus remaining above Rs 5 trillion

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) on Friday for a notified amount of Rs 2 trillion, "in view of the surplus transient liquidity conditions prevailing", the central bank said.
 
The liquidity surplus in the banking system — as measured by banks parking funds in the RBI’s liquidity adjustment facility window — was Rs 5.2 trillion on Wednesday. The surplus has been over Rs 5 trillion for the last few days.
 
The RBI conducted a similar auction on April 10, 2026, for a similar amount.
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Liquidity monetary policy

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

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