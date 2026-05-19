Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI to conduct five-day VRR auction on Wednesday for ₹1.5 trillion

RBI to conduct five-day VRR auction on Wednesday for ₹1.5 trillion

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a five-day variable rate repo auction to manage evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India plans to conduct a five-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction worth Rs 1.5 trillion on Wednesday to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, the central bank said in a release on Friday.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 1.82 trillion on Monday, latest RBI data showed. The weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target for monetary policy — inched up to 5.21 per cent from 5.18 per cent on the previous day, though it remained below the policy repo rate of 5.25 per cent.
 
 
VRR auctions allow banks to borrow funds from the RBI against government securities at market-determined rates, helping the central bank manage short-term liquidity in the financial system.
 
The central bank actively uses variable rate repo and reverse repo operations to keep overnight rates within the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor, bounded by the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate at the lower end and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate at the upper end, while ensuring that the weighted average call rate remains closely aligned with the policy repo rate, the operating target of monetary policy.

More From This Section

Mansukh Mandaviya

EPFO to roll out WhatsApp chatbot for member queries amid rising grievances

Credit Card

Credit card adoption rises in India's Tier 2, 3 cities: SBI Card report

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee slips to lifetime low of 96.44 against US dollar as oil prices rise

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee hits record low of 96.25 against US dollar amid oil price surge

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hitting 100 per dollar in the next six months? Not soon, say expertspremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Liquidity Banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea ShareQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table