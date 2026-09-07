Monday, September 07, 2026 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchPranav Constructions IPOPVR Inox ShareNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodVodafone Idea ShareCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates
Home / Finance / News / RBI withdraws over ₹6 trillion of bank liquidity after record spike

RBI withdraws over ₹6 trillion of bank liquidity after record spike

The Reserve Bank ​of India received offers worth ₹3.53 trillion at an overnight auction, right ‌after banks parked ₹2.59 trillion through a 30-day auction

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's banking system liquidity surplus hit ₹11.6 trillion on September 6, amounting to nearly 4% of the banking system deposits (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian central bank absorbed more than ₹6 trillion ($63.53 billion) through cash withdrawal operations on Monday, a day ​after banking liquidity surged to a record high.

The Reserve Bank ​of India received offers worth ₹3.53 trillion at an overnight auction, right ‌after banks parked ₹2.59 trillion through a 30-day auction.

The RBI had aimed to withdraw ₹7 trillion through the 30-day operation, which saw weak participation due to technical glitches, five traders said.

However, a person familiar with the matter said there were no glitches and that all bids went through the RBI's e-Kuber system, which is used for such auctions. The person requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

 

The RBI did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Also Read

rbi, corporate governance

HDFC Bank woes put spotlight on leadership continuity, top-tier handovers

RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank

RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank within a year

rbi rate cut, repo rate

RBI's 30-day VRRR auction raises odds of rate hike in October policy

RBI

RBI imposes ₹6.2 lakh penalty on Hinduja Leyland Finance for violations

RBI

RBI absorbs ₹6.02 trillion via VRRR auctions amid record liquidity surplus

Large liquidity surpluses, if sustained, risk raising inflation and boosting ‌financial assets. The RBI last month hinted that rate hikes could be ahead as inflation and growth firm up.

"Even though the response was not up to the mark, we could see another long duration reverse repo later in the week," a treasury official said.

India's banking system liquidity surplus hit ₹11.6 trillion on September 6, amounting to nearly 4% of the banking system deposits.

The spike comes after India ​received a steeper-than-expected $136 billion under special one-off schemes aimed at boosting the country's external balances.

The RBI's ‌total liquidity withdrawals have topped ₹8.5 trillion, and these funds will come back to the system as the operations mature.

IDFC First Bank expects the central ​bank ‌to use a combination of instruments given the level of excess liquidity that needs to ‌be drained.

"The preferred option would be a combination of MSS (market stabilization scheme bonds) and sell-buy swaps. These two tools would be the least disruptive but are also ‌associated ​with their own ​challenges," Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank said.

The RBI has been conducting overnight to 15-day reverse repos. Longer-tenor auctions see less ‌interest as banks ​are reluctant to park funds for extended periods. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rupee

Rupee rises 4 paise to 94.39 against US dollar during early trade

image

PFRDA moots guaranteed pension plans, in talks with finance ministrypremium

forex cash dollar deposit

India's forex kitty jumps $11.47 bn to fresh all-time high of $740.8 bn

Payment, Card, ATM, ATM, Money, Transaction

India's card use set for steady growth on convenience, inclusion: Report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's record diaspora inflows leave RBI facing potential $10.6 bn bill

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Liquidity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:24 PM IST