Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI working to provide avenues to Russian trade counterparts for rupee use

RBI working to provide avenues to Russian trade counterparts for rupee use

For the past few years, both countries have focused on local currencies to settle bilateral trade and reduce reliance on the US Dollar

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on providing more avenues for the usage of Indian rupee (INR) accumulated by the Russian trade counterparts, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Central Bank is looking at avenues to either settle Indian rupees of Russian trade counterparts lying in India for imports or for making capital investments in India, he added.

"We are working on providing various avenues for using the INR, which is accumulated here by the Russian counterparts, to use it either for settling their imports or making capital investments in India, so on and so forth," N Senthil Kumar, chief general manager in RBI's Foreign Exchange Department, said at the Russia-India forum in Mumbai.

 

For the past few years, both countries have focused on local currencies to settle bilateral trade and reduce reliance on the US Dollar. Last year, the RBI was allowed to invest surplus balances in government securities.

Kumar noted an "inertia" among stakeholders in transacting in local currencies and added that this needs to be overcome.

Also Read

HDFC Bank

No material concerns on HDFC Bank's governance and conduct, says RBI

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee hits record low of 92.64/$ on importer demand, thin dollar liquidity

M Rajeshwar Rao, former deputy governor (DG) at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

India needs bigger banks, consolidation for $30 trn goal: Former RBI DG

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI to infuse ₹75,000 crore via three-day VRR auction as liquidity tightens

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI grants approvals for Bain Capital's joint control in Manappuram Finance

"There should be some amount of trust which should come for exporters or importers to use local currencies, which will help in increasing the level of transactions which happen in INR," Kumar added.

Additionally, he nudged for an increase in INR-Rouble transactions.

"Unless you do transactions, the market cannot evolve. So, as we keep on doing transactions, as we see that there is a lot of interest in doing INR-Rouble transactions, we will see the market evolve," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST

GST cuts cooled prices of durables, not of essentials: NIPFP Study

fdi

India's outbound FDI falls to $2.76 billion in February: RBI data

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank to invest $162 million in its consumer lending arm Axis Finance

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

BHIM targets 5% share to break into top five, challenge UPI duopolypremium

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

Amid large FPI outflows from equity, debt attracted inflows in FY26premium

Topics : RBI Indian rupee Russia Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesFortnite Return To Google PlayStocks to Buy todayWeather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share CrashUCL 2026 Quarter FinalWhatsApp on GarminGate 2026 ResultPersonal Finance