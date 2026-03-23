Remittances to India may hit $140 bn in FY26 despite West Asia tensions

India’s remittance story is poised to remain resilient despite geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with inflows expected to scale fresh highs in FY26 before stabilising marginally in the following year, according to a recent State Bank of India (SBI) research report.

The report projects that remittances into India could touch an all-time high of $137–140 billion in FY26, before moderating slightly to $135–137 billion in FY27. This comes even as escalating conflict in West Asia raises concerns over the stability of income flows from one of India’s most critical migrant corridors.

In the immediate aftermath of heightened tensions, remittance inflows have shown an unexpected uptick. SBI noted a 30–35 per cent surge in remittances from West Asia in March, attributing this to precautionary behaviour among expatriates amid fears of worsening conflict and potential evacuations. Such “risk-averse transfers”, the report said, tend to front-load remittance flows during periods of uncertainty.

India continues to hold its position as the world’s top remittance recipient, a trend sustained for over 25 years since the IT boom of the 1990s. In FY25, remittances rose to a record $135.4 billion, marking a 14 per cent increase from $118.7 billion in FY24. The momentum has carried into FY26, with inflows of around $110 billion recorded between April and December, compared to approximately $100 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The strength of remittances is underpinned by India’s vast diaspora, estimated at over 35 million people globally as of 2024. A significant portion — roughly 9 to 10 million — is concentrated in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. These nations remain key contributors, given their heavy reliance on Indian workers across construction, services, and energy sectors.

However, the report cautions that a prolonged conflict in West Asia could pose downside risks. Job losses in labour-intensive sectors such as construction and oil-linked industries may dampen remittance flows over time. Additionally, any escalation triggering large-scale evacuations could lead to reverse migration, temporarily disrupting income streams and placing pressure on remittance-dependent households in India.

Drawing parallels with the Covid-19 pandemic, SBI noted that while reverse migration can cause short-term dislocations, remittance flows tend to recover once economic conditions stabilise and workers return abroad. On this basis, the report expects only a limited impact on overall remittances in FY27, even under a stressed scenario.

Overall, while geopolitical uncertainties persist, structural factors — including a large overseas workforce and diversified remittance sources — are expected to keep India’s remittance inflows on a steady trajectory in the near term.