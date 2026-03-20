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Rupee breaches 93/$ for first time, at record low of 93.08 in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.92 against the greenback before breaching the 93-mark for the first time to trade at 93.08

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The rupee slumped 49 paise to close at a record low of 92.89 against the US dollar on Wednesday | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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The rupee fell 19 paise to its record intra-day low of 93.08 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as the greenback strengthened further and FII outflows continued unabated amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Elevated global crude oil prices put further pressure on the local unit, while a positive opening at the domestic equity markets cushioned against a sharper fall, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.92 against the greenback before breaching the 93-mark for the first time to trade at 93.08, down 19 paise from its previous close.

 

The rupee slumped 49 paise to close at a record low of 92.89 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Forex markets were closed on Thursday on account of Gudhi Padwa. "The rupee looks vulnerable with the RBI the only one protecting it from further fall by selling dollars.

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FPIs were sellers on Thursday when Sensex and Nifty fell to a 21-month low," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 100.25.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.64 per cent lower at $106.9 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex rebounded from Thursday's crash, surging 960.67 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 75,167.91, while Nifty was up 311.50 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 23,313.65.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹7,558.19 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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