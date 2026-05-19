Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee declines 18 paise to 96.38 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee declines 18 paise to 96.38 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.38 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 18 paise from its previous close

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

On Monday, the Indian rupee weakened further and closed at a record low of 96.20 against the US dollar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee opened with a negative bias amid a strong dollar and rising US treasury yields and depreciated 18 paise to 96.38 against the US dollar as market sentiments continue to dampen amid simmering tensions between the US and Iran.

Forex traders said rupee remains vulnerable to the rise in crude oil prices as also the closure of the Strait of Hormuz hampering its exports and imports to the Gulf countries.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.38 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 18 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the Indian rupee weakened further and closed at a record low of 96.20 against the US dollar.

 

"The market's biggest challenge right now is not just direction -- it's confidence. Until there is visible cooling in global tensions and stability in foreign flows, the rupee may continue trading under pressure with volatility staying elevated," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Also Read

Rupee dollar

Rupee slides to new low of 96.4/$; bond yield surge 7 bps to 7.13%premium

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Explained: What is Balance of Payments and how does it affect the rupee?

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee hits record low of 96.25 against US dollar amid oil price surge

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hitting 100 per dollar in the next six months? Not soon, say expertspremium

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

At a fresh low: Rupee slips past 96 on stronger US dollar index

Pabari further added that technically, 94.8095.10 is expected to act as an important support zone for USDINR. However, with no meaningful signs of easing in global risk factors, the pair now appears to be gradually shifting its focus toward the 97 mark.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.10, lower by 0.09 per cent due to simmering Iran tensions.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 1.91 per cent at USD 109.96 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex climbed 366.71 points to 75,706.88 in early trade, while the Nifty advanced 107.45 points to 23,760.

Foreign Institutional Investors remained net buyers for the third straight session, purchasing equities worth Rs 2,813.69 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, a senior petroleum ministry official on Monday said India has been purchasing Russian oil irrespective of US sanctions waivers and will continue to do so based on commercial viability and energy security needs.

"Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier... before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, told reporters at a media briefing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI keeping close watch to see if supply shocks warrant policy action: Guvpremium

RBI, reserve bank of india

Stablecoins fail core tests of money; CBDC not risky: Reserve Bank of Indiapremium

fintech, fraud

Fintechs set to take fresh guard as reality comes to bite the sectorpremium

RBI, NBFC norms, equity markets, corporate participation, unregistered NBFCs, capital markets, RBI Act, listed equities

RBI relief to NBFCs likely to spur participation in equity marketspremium

RBI Grade B

RBI announces seven-day VRR auction worth ₹1 trillion next week

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar forex market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Ends Adani Civil & Criminal CaseQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table