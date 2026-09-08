Rupee falls 10 paise to 94.66 against US dollar during early trade

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 94.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as surging Brent crude prices near USD 97/bbl and Middle Eastern geopolitical friction dampened investor confidence.

Forex traders noted that ongoing RBI dollar sales and strong foreign-currency inflows under special schemes helped keep the rupee range-bound despite heavy external pressures.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.49 against the US dollar, then touched 94.66, registering a fall of 10 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee fell 13 paise to close at 94.56 against the American currency.

"The RBI's intervention has been particularly important in preventing higher oil prices from translating into a weaker rupee," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

According to Bhansali, the rupee is expected to stay in a range of 94.00 to 94.75 as crude oil is near to USD 97 level while dollar index fell to 98.74 and RBI continues to sell USD keeping rupee within the range.

Market is awaiting for US and India CPI data as well as the FOMC on September 16 for further cues, he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.80, lower by 0.37 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.63 per cent at USD 97.61 per barrel in futures trade, amid escalating US-Iran tensions and fears of disruption to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

On the domestic equities market front, Sensex dropped 382.25 points to 75,750.56 in early trade, while the Nifty declined 97.80 points to 23,681.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 280.13 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.