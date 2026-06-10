Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls 15 paise to 95.56 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee falls 15 paise to 95.56 against US dollar during early trade

According to traders, the Indian rupee is trading with a negative bias and remains under severe pressure due to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 95.41 against the US dollar (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to 95.56 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as fresh escalations in the West Asia war lead to a spike in crude oil prices and pressurised the rupee.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair opened on a negative note after US President Donald Trump said Iran was responsible for downing an American military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and that the US "must" respond to the attack.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 95.52, then lost ground and touched 95.56 in initial trade, registering a fall of 15 paise from its previous close.

 

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 95.41 against the US dollar.

According to traders, the Indian rupee is trading with a negative bias and remains under severe pressure due to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rebounds, bond yields ease as oil prices retreat, inflow hopes rise

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gains as oil retreat soothes, inflow expectations erode weak bias

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

Rupee rises 20 paise to 95.41 against US dollar as West Asia tensions ease

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI's latest measures may have steadied rupee, but risks far from over

Rupee

Rupee gives up inflow-boost gains as oil surge, conflict fears weigh

As India heavily relies on energy imports, any spike in global crude oil prices directly widens the trade deficit and weakens the domestic currency, they said.

The United States launched retaliatory strikes against Iran after an American Apache helicopter was downed near the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched retaliatory drone and long-range missile strikes targeting US facilities across the region.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.94, up 0.03 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.73 per cent at $92.12 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex climbed 303.73 points to 74,222.49 in early trade, while the Nifty was up 85.40 points to 23,327.50.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,566.03 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

FCNR (B) returns: Rate differential may cloud inflows despite RBI supportpremium

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI opens FCNR(B) swap window to attract foreign-currency deposits

fund

Fund managers see duration headwinds easing, but await better entry pointspremium

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor

Panchayat ministry proposes CAG audit of local body 'empowerment'

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI exempts FCNR(B), ECB swap positions from banks' NOP-INR limits

Topics : Rupee Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayClaude Fable 5Delhi Weather ForecastUS Iran StrikesRajiv Bajaj to Step Down Crude Oil Outlook