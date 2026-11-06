Friday, November 06, 2026 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls 9 paise to 94.50 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee falls 9 paise to 94.50 against US dollar during early trade

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 94.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiment.

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 94.41 against the American currency | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 94.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiment.

Forex traders said overnight gains in crude oil prices and a recovery in the US dollar weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.50 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 9 paise from its previous close.

However, during initial trade, it recovered slightly to touch a high of 94.36 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 94.41 against the American currency.

 

Also Read

rupee dollar

Rupee hits over one-month high, 10-year bond yield falls to 7.17%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 9 paise to 94.55 against US dollar during early trade

currencies

Despite gains since October, rupee still trails its Asian peers in 2026

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

Rupee likely to resume slide as foreign outflows keep pressure on currency

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

RBI crackdown on rupee bets drives India's dollar hedging to 8-month low

The Bank of England kept policy rates unchanged while US weekly unemployment claims were better than forecasts, said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

"We expect the Rupee to trade with a positive bias on strength in domestic markets and fresh FII inflows," Choudhary said, adding that tensions between Ukraine and Russia and attacks in the Middle East may cap sharp upside.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.71, higher by 0.17 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.04 per cent at USD 100.30 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 33 points to 79,343.06 in early trade, while Nifty declined 52.95 points to 24,477.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday, purchasing equities worth Rs 14,974.68 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold Loans

Gold loan delinquencies doubled in five months amid sharp portfolio growthpremium

UPI

Rent or MDR? Traders unlikely to pay both as UPI fees reshape soundbox bizpremium

Micro Finance, Microfinance

Microfinance borrowers take bigger loans as ticket size rises 17.5%: CRIF

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 14 paise to 94.61 against US dollar during early trade

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI at the Q2 FY27 Results Press Conference in Mumbai on Tuesday – (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

RBI to meet bank CEOs to review preparedness for ECL rollout: C S Settypremium

Topics : Rupee Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveMuhurat Trading TimeStocks to WatchInvestment in Samvat 2083Bharti Airtel Q2FY27 resultsSilver on DhanterasRamayana box office collections Day1 UpdatesRamayana Advance Booking UpdatesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST