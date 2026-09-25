Rupee gains on FCNR(B) deposits reverse amid crude price spike: RBI report

The Indian rupee, which gained following FCNR(B) deposit flows from the Reserve Bank of India’s concessional swap window, reversed the trend due to a spike in crude oil prices, the central bank’s September State of the Economy report said.

Commercial banks mobilised $133 billion in FCNR(B) deposits since the swap scheme was operationalised in June. Due to the strong response from depositors, the scheme was closed one month ahead of its original deadline of September 30.

“West Asia tensions and high crude oil prices caused the Indian rupee (INR) to depreciate for most of August. Strong FCNR(B) deposits led to brief recoveries in early September, but these gains reversed in the later part of the month on account of higher crude oil prices,” the report, authored by RBI staffers under the guidance of Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, said. The views expressed in the report are those of the authors and not of the RBI, it clarified.

In September so far, the Indian unit has depreciated 0.7 per cent and 5 per cent since the West Asia war, which started in late February.

The report also noted that headline inflation inched up to 4.8 per cent in August, driven by the food and beverages group along with a pickup in fuel and core components.

“Core inflation excluding precious metals has also increased from ultra-low levels of recent months,” it said.

Economic growth, on the other hand, remained resilient despite a challenging global environment.

“The Indian economy recorded a strong GDP growth in Q1:2026-27. High frequency indicators through August reflected sustained demand with segments of industry and services sectors displaying resilience. Overall, the economy performed strongly despite external headwinds,” it said.

The report noted that FDI flows strengthened in July, with net FDI of $7.4 billion reaching its highest level in the last five years. Net FDI was $2.07 billion in June and $79 million in May.

The report said communication, financial and computer services were the major sectors, receiving more than four-fifths of the equity inflows. Mauritius, the UAE and the US were the major source countries, accounting for about 70 per cent of equity inflows.