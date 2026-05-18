Rupee hits fresh record low of 96.18/$ amid Iran war, surge in oil prices
The rupee fell to 96.18 per dollar, down 0.2 per cent on the day and eclipsing its previous all-time of 96.1350
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The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low on Monday as stubbornly high energy prices due to the Iran war sent global bond yields soaring, denting risk appetite and deepening economic headwinds confronting the world's third-largest crude importer.
The rupee fell to 96.18 per dollar, down 0.2 per cent on the day and eclipsing its previous all-time of 96.1350.
The currency is Asia's worst performer so far in 2026, and has declined 5.5 per cent since the Iran war erupted on February 28. The currency's decline on Monday marks a fifth consecutive session in which it has hit a record low.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:29 AM IST