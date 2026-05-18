Rupee hits fresh record low of 96.18/$ amid Iran war, surge in oil prices

The Indian rupee fell ​to an all-time low ​on Monday as stubbornly ‌high energy prices due to the Iran war sent global bond yields soaring, denting risk appetite and deepening economic headwinds confronting the world's third-largest crude ‌importer.

The rupee fell to 96.18 per dollar, down 0.2 per cent on the day and eclipsing its previous all-time of 96.1350.

The currency is ​Asia's worst performer so far in 2026, ‌and has declined 5.5 per cent since ​the ‌Iran war erupted on February 28. ‌The currency's decline on Monday marks ‌a fifth consecutive ​session in ​which it has hit a record low.