Rupee hits record closing low of 95.09 amid rise in crude oil prices

The Indian rupee depreciated nearly 0.2 per cent on Monday to settle at a new low of 95.09 against the US dollar, tracking the rise in crude oil prices, said dealers. Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales to curb excess volatility.

The domestic currency reversed early gains that had followed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in West Bengal, as the initial optimism in currency markets proved short-lived, they said.

The rupee had settled at 94.92 per dollar on Thursday. The domestic currency has depreciated by 5.48 per cent against the dollar in the current calendar year, while it has weakened by 0.29 per cent in the current financial year.

“The Indian rupee has hit a record low as the dollar recovers and crude oil prices hold firm. This ongoing surge in oil prices, combined with foreign fund outflows, is putting a visible strain on India's trade balance and broader economy. Persistent dollar demand is expected to keep the pressure on the rupee in the short term, driving the rupee higher toward the 95.35 and 95.70 level,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, market participants said that the RBI may be considering a scheme on the lines of the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposit window it had introduced in 2013. The programme, launched during the taper tantrum episode, had helped mobilise around $38 billion over three years by incentivising banks to attract dollar deposits from non-resident Indians.

“There was also a news that RBI may be planning to bring a scheme in line of FCNR scheme they had launched in 2013 to mobilise dollars by which they had brought in $38 billion for a period of three years. That can bring the dollar rupee down as flows are the most important thing that will be required for the pair to come down,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

A similar initiative, if rolled out, could help ease pressure on the rupee by boosting foreign currency inflows, a key determinant for the dollar-rupee trajectory at a time when portfolio flows remain uneven. Historically, such inflows have had a meaningful impact; the surge in dollar liquidity helped the rupee recover sharply from levels near 68 to around 58 against the greenback.