Rupee may slip further to 97/$ if West Asia war prolongs: BS poll

The financial year 2025-26 marked the rupee’s sharpest annual decline since 2011-12, with the currency falling 9.85 per cent against the dollar amid sustained foreign investment outflows. A surge in crude oil prices in March, driven by the Iran war, compounded the pressure.

During March, the rupee depreciated by a little over 4 per cent, breaching the 95-per-dollar level on the final trading day before settling at 94.81, supported by dollar sales from the central bank.

“As our new forecasts show, we expect the rupee to continue to weaken, likely reaching around 97.4 versus the dollar by end Q1 2027,” Barclays said in a report.

It added that the currency remains particularly “vulnerable” to oil supply shocks, while India’s balance of payments (BoP) position could “deteriorate further” amid mounting pressure on the capital and financial accounts. “Importer USD buying is also expected to pick up, likely outweighing any exporter USD selling... The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) outstanding forward book exposure, adds to USD buying pressures,” the report said.

The BoP deficit for FY26 is estimated at $35 billion and could widen further in the new financial year, reflecting capital outflows and a broader current account deficit.

Respondents to the poll said global monetary conditions are likely to remain tight, with limited scope for rate cuts across major economies, thereby sustaining pressure on emerging market currencies. Crude oil prices are also expected to remain elevated, with a base case of $70-75 per barrel amid persistent supply constraints.

Higher energy prices are likely to feed through into inflation over the next few quarters and weigh on equity markets. Rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty could trigger corrections and fuel further foreign capital outflows.

Although the rupee may experience a temporary pullback around September, supported by a possible easing of global tensions and improved investor sentiment ahead of key geopolitical developments, the broader trajectory is expected to remain one of depreciation, given that underlying global risks are unlikely to recede quickly.

“We continue to see moderate depreciation in the rupee given current and capital account dynamics,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive of IFA Global. “The current geopolitical situation is extremely uncertain, and as long as energy prices remain elevated, the rupee will continue to be under pressure due to simultaneous strain on current and capital accounts. Even when things calm down, we don’t see a rapid, drastic reversal.”

He added that the RBI is likely to intervene to “establish a firm floor”, creating attractive entry levels for investors and enabling a rebuilding of foreign exchange reserves. India’s reserves have declined by around $30 billion in the first three weeks of March, coinciding with the war in West Asia.

Meanwhile, the central bank’s recent cap on banks’ foreign exchange positions has had limited impact on underlying pressures. The initial support to the rupee from the measure has faded, with market participants suggesting that the directive on net open positions may have produced unintended consequences.