Friday, July 17, 2026 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee rises 14 paise to 96.28 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee rises 14 paise to 96.28 against US dollar during early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.35 against the greenback before rising further to 96.28, up 14 paise from its previous close

RUPEE

The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day on Thursday, shedding 17 paise to settle at 96.42 against the US dollar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee gained 14 paise to 96.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday buoyed by positive sentiments at the domestic equity markets.

However, heavy FII outflows and higher global crude oil prices amid heightened tensions in West Asia prevented further gains in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.35 against the greenback before rising further to 96.28, up 14 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day on Thursday, shedding 17 paise to settle at 96.42 against the US dollar.

The US expanded its airstrike campaign against Iran early on Friday by increasingly hitting bridges, part of President Donald Trump's threats to start striking infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran launched new missile attacks against US-allied nations in West Asia and warned that its attacks would escalate.

 

Also Read

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

FCNR(B) inflows trail expectations as rupee comes under fresh pressure

RUPEE

Rupee slips 6 paise to 96.31 against US dollar during early trade

rupee

Rupee ends flat as merchant bids, oil blunt comfort from modest inflows

rupee

Rupee rises 5 paise to 96.11 against US dollar during early trade

rupee dollar

Rupee breaches 96/$; 10-year bond yield rises 6 bps on oil price surge

"Continued geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia sustained demand for safe-haven assets and kept investors cautious towards emerging-market currencies, including the rupee. Rupee is expected to remain in the range of 96.00-96.50 for the day with a downside bias as dollar index remains up and oil prices remain near $85 per barrel," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally up by 0.02 per cent at 100.78.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.39 per cent higher at $84.83 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex jumped 480.95 points to 77,656.56 in early trade on Friday while the Nifty was up 125.05 points to 24,201.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,205.56 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EPFO, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Provident Fund

EPFO weighs corrigendum on international worker provisions in new PF schemepremium

fintech

India's fintech sector raises $2 bn in H1 2026, led by late-stage funding

RBI

RBI asks banks to sell immovable assets from bad loans within 7 years

specialised investment fund, fund houses, MF distributors, Mutual fund

SIF distribution set for a boost as Sebi eases certification normspremium

digital payment, online payment

Digital payments boost fintech growth; wealth-tech leads profit poolpremium

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar forex market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentITC Hotel Q1 ResultsRIL Q1 Results PreviewE20 Fuel Damage CasePersonal Finance