Monday, June 29, 2026 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee rises 20 paise to 94.25 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee rises 20 paise to 94.25 against US dollar during early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note with oil prices remaining supportive and foreign inflows improving

RUPEE

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 94.45 against the US dollar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee appreciated 20 paise to 94.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday supported by easing crude oil prices, even as a firm US dollar and tepid investor risk appetite weighed on sentiments.

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note with oil prices remaining supportive and foreign inflows improving. The overall bias remains positive for the rupee, they said, adding that the immediate hurdle remains the US dollar, which continues to hold firm near a 13-month high.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.36, then gained momentum and touched 94.25, registering a gain of 20 paise from its previous low.

 

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 94.45 against the US dollar.

Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets were shut on Friday on account of Muharram.

Also Read

rupee dollar

Rupee, bonds gain as oil falls below pre-Iran war levels; FPIs buy debt

RUPEE

Rupee rises 31 paise to 94.24 against US dollar as oil prices fall

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 10 paise to 94.86 against US dollar during early trade

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

Best of BS Opinion: RBI strategy, Greenspan's legacy, and Kolkata's renewal

rupee, cash, money, finance, economy

Rupee falls 6 paise to 94.69 against US dollar during early trade

"The rupee may remain under pressure amid a firm US dollar and the risk of a rebound in crude oil prices, though bond inflows could offer some support. Technically, 93.5094.10 is a strong support zone, while a breakout above 94.80 could open the way towards 95.3095.50," said CR Forex Advisors MD - Amit Pabari.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves increased by USD 963 million to USD 672.587 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 9.985 billion to USD 671.625 billion.

According to Pabari, a steady gain in India's forex reserves shows the Reserve Bank is rebuilding its buffer after months of heavy dollar selling.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.37, up 0.02 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.72 per cent at $72.51 per barrel in futures trade.

"Brent crude has slipped to around USD 72 per barrel, its lowest in four months, after falling more than 10 per cent in just one week. Tankers are moving freely through the Strait of Hormuz again, and Gulf supply is returning to normal. For a country that imports most of its crude, this means a lighter import bill and softer dollar demand," Pabari said.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 63.65 points to 77,047.63 in early trade, Nifty was marginally up by 16.55 points to 24,070.20.

Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 383.76 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

GIFT City to offer fintechs runway that home turf doesn't to drive growthpremium

green, planet blue

Going green for planet blue: Sustainable finance returns to lenders' agendapremium

gst

GST at 10: Govt bets on AI and data integration to ease compliance

CBIC, Customs

New GST jurisdiction to handle pending cases after business shift: CBIC

Credit Card

SBI Card leads May credit card additions as industry adds nearly 1 mn cards

Topics : Rupee Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveAdvit Jewels IPO AllotmentStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPFRDA Pension Sahayak PortalGTA 6 pre OrderSwapped ProvisionsChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance