The rupee appreciated 31 paise to 93.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, supported by a fall in Brent crude oil prices, strong foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the fall in Brent crude prices helped calm worries over rising import bills. Moreover, robust foreign institutional inflows -- exceeding $8 billion into Indian equities so far this month -- and a broad rally in domestic stock benchmarks enthused investors.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 93.72 against the greenback and gained ground to touch 93.63, registering a gain of 31 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 25 paise to close at 93.94 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on easing inflation concerns amid softening crude oil prices and strength in the domestic markets. FII inflows and easing concerns over large-scale attacks between US and Iran may also support the rupee. However, strength in the dollar and surge in US treasury yields my cap sharp upside," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.50, higher by 0.04 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.79 per cent lower at $91.71 per barrel in futures trade.

Brent crude oil prices have extended their sharp downward slide driven primarily by growing fears of a global supply surplus, with the International Energy Agency projecting a Q4 surplus of roughly 2 million barrels per day as Middle Eastern crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz recover faster than expected, alongside signs of weakening Chinese demand, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex advanced 108.83 points to 82,184.33 in early trade, while the Nifty was up 31.90 points at 25,325.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.