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Rupee set to rise on spillover of RBI curbs; oil, outflows temper sentiment

The rupee is likely to ‌open in the 92.80-92.90 range versus the US dollar, having settled at 93.10 on Thursday

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

The Indian currency jumped 1.8 per cent last week, its best showing in over four years, after RBI imposed position limits on banks and corporates

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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The Indian rupee is set to open higher on Monday, supported by spillover effects ​of the central bank's recent actions, though persistent oil-related ​demand and foreign equity selling could temper sentiment.

The rupee is likely to ‌open in the 92.80-92.90 range versus the US dollar, having settled at 93.10 on Thursday, per traders. Indian financial markets were shut on Friday for Good Friday.

The Indian currency jumped 1.8 per cent last week, its best showing in over four years, after the Reserve Bank of India imposed position limits on banks and corporates, curbing the onshore-NDF arbitrage activity.

This triggered an unwinding of bank positions, leading to dollar selling in the onshore market. The banks have to bring down their positions to the RBI-mandated ‌level by April 10.

 

While a "number" of banks have already cut positions and are now below the new limits, there are a few that remain, a currency trader at a bank said.

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"That should be a source of support (for rupee) through this week," he said.

The central bank followed up with restrictions on speculative activity by corporates and barred banks from offering NDF to clients, which ​bankers said highlighted the central bank's intent to back the rupee

Still, traders say the broader ‌outlook for the rupee remains weak amid rising oil prices and continued foreign outflows, particularly from equities.

Oil prices climbed on Monday on continuing ​fears ‌of supply losses because of shipping disruptions due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

On ‌Sunday, Trump ratcheted up pressure on Tehran, threatening in an expletive-laden Easter Sunday social media post to target Iran's power plants and bridges on ‌Tuesday ​if the strategic Strait ​of Hormuz is not reopened.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to shun Indian equities amid concerns over the economic impact of rising oil prices, ‌pulling out nearly $1 ​billion on Thursday after withdrawing over $12.5 billion in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar RBI Oil Prices

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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