The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 93.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, backed by robust foreign fund flows into domestic equity markets and a retreating greenback against major rivals.

Forex traders said the local unit showed resilience despite higher crude oil prices and negative sentiment in domestic stock markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.25 and gained further to trade at 93.15 against the greenback, up 17 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee rallied for the fourth straight session and settled 9 paise higher at 93.32 against the US dollar. In the preceding three sessions, the domestic currency gained 78 paise or 0.83 per cent since the closing level of 94.19 recorded on November 13.

Anuj Choudhary from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said the rupee is expected to trade with a slight positive bias on overnight decline in crude oil prices and sharp fall in gold and silver prices, which may ease import bills.

"Softening of US Treasury yields may also support the rupee. However, a strong dollar and hawkish Fed speak may cap sharp gains. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 92.85 to Rs 93.40," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.76, lower by 0.07 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 92.35 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 217.03 points or 0.26 per cent to 82,804.72 in early trade, while Nifty fell 58.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 25,455.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.