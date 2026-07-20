Rupee weakens to 2-month intraday low on crude rally; RBI likely intervenes
The rupee slipped to a two-month intraday low as higher crude oil prices and West Asia tensions weighed on sentiment, with likely RBI intervention helping limit losses
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
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The rupee weakened to a two-month intraday low on Monday as elevated crude oil prices, driven by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, weighed on the domestic currency, prompting likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb losses, dealers said.
The Indian unit which came under pressure in July, may see limited impact from the foreign exchange inflows data through the concessional swap scheme released by RBI post market hours. This is because RBI still have a large forward book, which will continue to exert pressure on the rupee.
Till July 17, total inflows stood at $20.72 billion, of which FCNR(B) deposit inflows were $17.41 billion.
The local currency settled at 96.45 per dollar, down 0.2 per cent from its previous close, after touching an intraday low of 96.53 per dollar, its weakest level since mid-May. Traders said the RBI likely sold dollars through state-owned banks to limit the currency's decline.
The intervention, coupled with a pullback in crude oil prices later in the session, helped the rupee recover from its day's low.
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"The Indian rupee commenced the week under pressure, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions that catalysed a rally in crude oil prices and risk-averse sentiment. However, anticipated intervention by the central bank successfully capped the currency's downside," said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.
The Indian unit has come under renewed pressure this month following the resumption of tensions in West Asia. In July, the Indian unit fell 1.85 per cent against the dollar. The rupee has fallen 5.67 per cent since the start of the West Asia war in late February.
"The market was tracking crude as it has started inching up again," said a dealer at a state-owned bank. "The nationalised banks were seen selling dollars," the person added.
Brent crude briefly traded above $90 a barrel before easing after Iran's foreign ministry indicated that negotiations with the United States could continue if they aligned with the country's national interests. However, geopolitical tensions remained elevated after US forces struck Iran for a ninth straight day, while concerns over oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz persisted following reports that two oil tankers had exploded and become immobilised.
The dollar index was little changed at 100.7, while Asian currencies traded mixed. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
Commenting the foreign inflows data, Ritesh Bhansali, Vice President at Mecklai Financial Services said, “These inflows data will not have any meaningful impact on the rupee. If anything, they could even have a marginally negative impact.”
“Despite mobilising around $20 billion, the rupee is still hovering near record lows. That suggests FCNR(B) inflows alone are unlikely to support the currency. With the RBI carrying a large short forward book, it has limited room to allow the rupee to appreciate as any dollar inflows are likely to be absorbed either to build reserves or reduce the forward book,” he added.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 8:29 PM IST