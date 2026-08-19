Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsUAE Visa Fee WaiverRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Finance / News / Sachin Bansal-led Navi raises $100 mn from Prosus in maiden funding round

Sachin Bansal-led Navi raises $100 mn from Prosus in maiden funding round

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including a CCI nod, and comes as the Bengaluru-based fintech prepares for a potential initial public offering

investment, funds, funding

Representative Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In its maiden institutional capital raise, fintech firm Navi raised $100 million from Dutch technology investor Prosus. The Sachin Bansal-led company said the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including a nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
 
The fundraise comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based fintech is preparing to list on the Indian stock exchanges, reportedly seeking to raise about $300 million.
 
As part of the IPO preparation, the company has appointed bankers as advisors for a potential initial public offering (IPO).
 
Prosus’ investment in Navi comes at a time when the investor has already backed another payments and lending major, PayU, in India.
 
 
“Prosus is one of the world's most respected investors, with an exceptional track record of backing category-defining technology companies over the long term. My association with Naspers and the Prosus Group dates back more than a decade, making this partnership particularly meaningful,” said Sachin Bansal, founder and executive chairman, Navi Group.

Also Read

As of March 2026, Federal Bank has 2.24 million credit cards and Standard Chartered Bank 638,169

Paramotor Digital partners with NSDL Payments Bank to issue prepaid cards

chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran

AI safety must keep pace with adoption in financial sector: CEA Nageswaran

MintOak

Mumbai-based Mintoak acquires ICC Loyalty to deepen presence in West Asia

Upasana Taku, cofounder, executive director and chief financial officer, MobiKwik

MobiKwik bets on AI to boost loan disbursals by ₹300 crore a quarterpremium

Hazrati's exit is significant as the company has pivoted to focus on financial services and loyalty

Tata Digital's financial services chief Gaurav Hazrati exits amid revamp

 
Navi is the fourth-largest app in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem by volume. It processed 947 million UPI transactions worth ₹48,318 crore in July.
 
Earlier, Prosus was an investor in Flipkart, which Bansal co-founded with Binny Bansal.
 
“We are excited about our partnership with Navi, a business that is demonstrating all the qualities we look for while investing - a large base of loyal users, a platform play with multiple lines of businesses, a technology-first approach to problem solving and a relentless focus on delivering superior consumer experience. We believe the team has executed extremely well in the last 12 months despite a tough macro environment which makes the company well-positioned to capture significant opportunities in the sector in times to come,” said Ashutosh Sharma, head of Prosus India Investments and M&A.
 
Navi Finserv, the group’s lending arm, has assets under management (AUM) worth over ₹13,000 crore. Around 90 per cent of its credit portfolio comprises personal loans. Through the lending arm, it claims to have served 3.8 million customers.
   

More From This Section

electric truck imports, truck tractor import duty, electric prime movers, Ministry of Heavy Industries, SIAM, CBIC, Customs duty, China EV imports, dumping concerns, PM E-DRIVE, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Montra Electric, Blue Energy Motors, commerc

Commercial vehicle loans see higher early delinquencies: CRIF report

Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI

RBI MPC members hint at rate hike as inflation may rise in coming months

RBI, reserve bank of india

Banks' tech better at serving existing borrowers than new ones: RBI DG

Climate finance, climate change

PSBs pitch 2% climate-transition finance sub-target under PSL framework

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank raises $500 million via maiden international bond issuance

Topics : Sachin Bansal Fintech Indian FinTech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 8:03 PM IST