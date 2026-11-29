The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its call on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) December monetary policy decision back to a 50-basis-point (bps) rate hike, after initially projecting a similar increase in October before moderating its forecast to 25 bps in November.

The latest revision comes amid concerns over inflation breaching the upper end of the RBI’s tolerance band. Retail inflation stood at 6.09 per cent in October, its highest level, and SBI said inflation breaching the 6 per cent mark for three consecutive quarters could put pressure on the central bank to act. It expects the RBI to raise its inflation projections for subsequent quarters in 2027.

Last Friday, Nomura raised its expectation for the RBI’s December policy rate hike to 50 bps from 25 bps earlier, citing a sharper-than-expected rise in food prices. Bank of Baroda (BoB), however, continues to expect a 25 bps hike when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announces its decision on December 4.

The SBI report said a 25 bps hike in December was now an outlier, arguing that waiting until April could make a rate increase difficult given the Union Budget in February and state elections beginning in March. It also said the RBI was unlikely to use liquidity tightening as an alternative to a rate hike, as the central bank prefers to keep short-term money market rates close to the policy rate rather than push them towards the marginal standing facility rate.

A 50 bps increase would be unusual, as previous large rate actions by the RBI had followed major events such as the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. SBI said a 50 bps hike at the start of the current cycle, without a major event, would be the first of its kind.

The report said the RBI may retain its current policy stance even after raising rates, as a change could signal further tightening to the market. It expects the repo rate to reach 6 per cent after the proposed increase and sees this as potentially the last hike in the cycle, with the central bank likely to remain on an extended pause through FY28. Future rate action would depend on incoming data, it said.

All eyes are now on the July-September gross domestic product (GDP) growth data, which will be released on Monday and will act as a crucial input for the six-member rate-setting panel, which will begin the December monetary policy review meeting on Wednesday. Strong Q2 GDP growth numbers will further strengthen the case for a 50 bps increase in the policy repo rate.