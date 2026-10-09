Shriram Finance to raise FD rates by 15-40 basis points from October 11

Shriram Finance is set to increase interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 15–40 basis points across various tenures from October 11, 2026. The revised rates will apply to deposits of up to ₹10 crore.

The rate on deposits with tenures of 36–60 months will rise by 35 basis points to 7.85 per cent a year from 7.5 per cent earlier. For 15-month digital-only deposits, the rate will increase by 40 basis points to 7.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent.

The rate on 12-month deposits will rise by 15 basis points to 7 per cent from 6.85 per cent. For deposits with tenures of 18–23 months, the rate will increase by 20 basis points to 7.25 per cent from 7.05 per cent, while rates on 24–35-month deposits will rise by 40 basis points to 7.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent.

Senior citizens aged 60 years and above will continue to receive an additional 50 basis points over the applicable rates. Women depositors will get an additional 5 basis points, while renewals of matured deposits will attract an additional 15 basis points.