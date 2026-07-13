Strong funding demand lifts bank, commercial paper borrowings in Q1

In June alone, CP issuances climbed to a 55-month high of ₹2.55 trillion, largely driven by refinancing of maturing papers.

The parallel strength in bank lending and CP issuances, according to market experts, suggests that companies are using multiple funding channels to meet expanding credit requirements rather than substituting one source for another. This, they said, points to resilient economic activity.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, CP issuances stood at ₹1.59 trillion in the first fortnight of June and more than ₹96,000 crore in the second fortnight. Earlier, ₹1.38 trillion was raised via CP issuances in May and ₹1.45 trillion in April.

Commercial banks’ credit growth, too, accelerated to a 2-year high of 18.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ended June 30. The incremental bank credit in Q1FY27 jumped 133 per cent over the ₹2.4 trillion recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

“The increase in CP issuances was largely driven by a significant volume of maturities falling due in June, prompting issuers to refinance their obligations and thereby boosting overall issuance volumes,” IndiaRatings said.

The rating agency added that NBFCs and corporations accounted for most of the increase, supported by easing financial conditions and lower market yields. “Strong assets under management growth among large NBFCs, coupled with rising working capital requirements across corporations amid higher input costs, further underpinned issuance volumes,” it said.

According to IndiaRatings, NBFCs issued ₹1.04 trillion of CPs in June, while corporate issuances stood at ₹80,000 crore, reflecting continued reliance on short-term market funding. Issuances by public financial entities also rose sharply to ₹70,000 crore during the month.

The sectors that dominated CP issuances during Q1FY27 also recorded healthy growth in bank credit. Together, these sectors accounted for around 69 per cent of new projects announced during the quarter.

According to an SBI Research report, the largest CP issuers in Q1FY27 also witnessed robust growth in bank borrowing, suggesting that companies continued to draw simultaneously on market borrowings and bank finance. Broking and financial institutions were the largest CP issuers at around ₹2 trillion, followed by NBFCs at about ₹1.2 trillion. Oil and gas, textiles and apparel, housing finance companies, steel, power, telecommunications, real estate and cement also featured among the leading issuers. With the exception of telecommunications, bank credit to all these sectors expanded at a healthy pace.

Refinancing pressures are expected to moderate in the coming months, with around ₹4 trillion of CPs maturing between July and September 2026: About ₹70,000 crore in July, ₹1.07 trillion in August and ₹2.31 trillion in September. NBFCs account for 41 per cent of these maturities, while the top 10 issuers represent 47 per cent of the total, underlining the market’s concentration.

Experts said banks have continued to post healthy credit growth while focusing on retail, MSME and select corporate lending. Well-rated NBFCs, which compete for bank funding and are also subject to banks’ internal exposure limits and portfolio considerations, may have found the CP market a more efficient and cost-effective source of funding. Similarly, corporations whose short-term funding requirements are not always fully met through bank facilities have continued to use the CP market to meet working capital needs.

“The CP issuance suggests that the CP market has complemented bank lending rather than substituted it. The surge in issuance appears to be the outcome of a combination of favourable market conditions, funding cost optimisation and strong investor demand, rather than any single factor. CPs became considerably cheaper than conventional bank working capital borrowings for highly rated issuers. Since CP limits are generally carved out of sanctioned bank working capital limits, many treasuries naturally optimised their borrowing mix by drawing CPs more,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.

He added that refinancing activity had also played a significant role. “A significant number of issuers had accessed the CP market during March, particularly with three-month maturities. As these papers matured in June, many borrowers chose to roll them over or refinance them in the CP market itself, taking advantage of the sharp decline in short-term funding costs rather than replacing them with longer-tenor borrowings. Consequently, the record gross issuance in June is likely to reflect not only fresh borrowings but also elevated rollover activity,” Srinivasan said.