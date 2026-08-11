Tata Capital's revolving credit exposure below 5% of loan book: Sabharwal

Revolving credit, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to bar non-bank lenders from offering, accounts for less than 5 per cent of Tata Capital’s loan book, said Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO of the lender, adding that the company will submit its feedback to the RBI on the proposal, while industry forums are also likely to provide their feedback to the regulator.

As of end-June, Tata Capital’s gross loan book stood at ₹2.86 trillion, while its assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹2.90 trillion.

“I think they have given out a paper, and have asked for feedback, so we will give feedback. Whatever the final regulation is, we will comply. It's a small percentage for us (revolving credit). It is below 5 per cent for us. We are also collating all data, we will give our feedback to the regulator,” said Sabharwal, on the sidelines of a banking conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

“I think there are industry forums also, so industry forums may also give feedback, but we are definitely going to give our feedback,” he added.

Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the self-regulatory organisation for the NBFC sector, is also meeting this week and is likely to discuss this issue, said a source aware of the development.

The RBI, last week, proposed that NBFCs should offer only term loans with a pre-determined repayment schedule, where sanctioned limits cannot be restored once repaid. In effect, the proposal would prohibit flexi-credit products that allow borrowers to repeatedly draw down and repay the same credit line. Credit cards issued by RBI-authorised issuers and bullet repayment loans have been kept outside the proposal. Only two non-bank entities currently issue credit cards in India — SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card arm of State Bank of India, and BOBCARD, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda.

The central bank has invited comments until August 28.

The move aims to curb the risk of evergreening, where borrowers service loans through fresh drawdowns rather than genuine cash flows, according to analysts. Unlike banks, NBFCs generally lack visibility into borrowers' operating cash flows, making such practices harder to detect.

Brokerages expect Bajaj Finance to be the most affected. IIFL Capital estimates flexi-credit products account for about 15 per cent of its consolidated assets under management and nearly 20 per cent of its standalone loan book. Tata Capital's exposure was estimated in the high single-digit to low double-digit range, while exposure at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance is below 1 per cent. L&T Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp have negligible exposure.