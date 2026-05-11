'Think boldly, innovate fearlessly, invest strategically': Das to India Inc

India Inc should reorient itself strategically to better absorb shocks amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty even as the government will continue to undertake reforms, Shaktikanta Das , Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister of India, said on Monday, emphasising the role of industry in building long-term resilience in the Indian economy. Indian businesses should strengthen balance sheets, reskill manpower, diversify into new growth markets to reduce vulnerability, and invest in future-ready capabilities and technology while increasing spending on research and development and not seeing it as a cost, Das said while speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit. “This is the moment for enterprises to think boldly, innovate fearlessly and invest strategically in emerging opportunities. Indian industry must move beyond incremental progress to consultative action, creating global champions, building resilient supply chains, pioneering new technologies and solving national challenges at scale,” Das said, outlining suggestions that can significantly enhance sustainability, competitiveness and long-term growth.

Das added that there was no “reform complacency” and that “several other initiatives which are in the pipeline… will follow in the coming months and years to strengthen the long-term resilience of our economy”.

“There is no reform complacency, and I would like to highlight and emphasise this sentence. Policy consistency combined with timely and calibrated reforms are expected to ensure that India not only maintains macroeconomic stability, but also emerges as a globally competitive and inclusive economy,” he added.

He added that the government, in parallel, was taking bold and forward-looking measures to enhance strategic self-reliance in a number of areas including critical sectors, from rare earths and permanent magnets to critical minerals, shipbuilding, cotton productivity and artificial intelligence, which were the building blocks of India’s future economy.

Das said that the “corner solution” was getting disrupted and had therefore become increasingly less efficient. “No country or single supply chain remained cheapest, safest or the most predictable on a sustained basis due to geopolitical conflicts and fragmentation,” he cautioned, adding that operational strategies of industry should move away from concentration to diversification and prioritise resilience maximisation over cost minimisation.

Corner solution refers to over-reliance on a single source of production and just-in-time supply chains or overdependence on a single source of supply chain.

“Leadership now means daring to take risks, reimagining business models and aligning growth with future opportunities. What and how industry chooses to build, disrupt and lead today will define India's economic growth, social progress and global standing tomorrow,” he added, laying out seven suggestions as a potential roadmap for India Inc leaders.

Seven suggestions for India Inc

As the first suggestion, Das said Indian businesses should strengthen risk management, improve decision-making agility and proactively anticipate market, technological and other emerging developments, which in turn would enable firms to absorb shocks, adapt quickly and emerge stronger.

“The message that you must give to the international community is that India is ready — ready to do business, ready to innovate and ready to contribute to global prosperity,” Das highlighted.

Second, he said companies should strengthen balance sheets since strong balance sheets provide the flexibility to withstand external shocks, manage cash-flow pressures and invest when opportunities arise. “Indian firms should prioritise prudent leverage, robust liquidity buffers and forward-looking capital allocation while building new supply chains,” he said.

Third, companies must proactively diversify sourcing, localise critical inputs to the extent feasible, and integrate into multiple global value chains. This, he said, would reduce exposure to external shocks while positioning companies as reliable partners in the evolving global trading system.

Fourth, reskilling available manpower is critical as technology, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) reshape industries. “The future competitiveness of Indian firms will depend heavily on workforce readiness. Continuous reskilling and upskilling through vocational training and industry-academia collaboration, particularly in digital manufacturing and advanced technical domains, must become an organisational priority. Investing in human capital could not only improve productivity, but would also ensure a strong and inclusive corporate culture and promote long-term efficiency,” he said.

Das suggested diversification into new markets as his fifth suggestion. Noting that overdependence on a narrow set of markets or geographies increased vulnerability during global slowdowns, especially for exporters, he said Indian businesses should actively explore and engage with new export markets and leverage India’s growing economic and diplomatic influence. “Market diversification would spread the risks, stabilise revenue streams and allow firms to tap into new growth corridors and demand patterns,” he said.

Sixth, Das urged industry to invest strategically in technology, innovation, sustainability and capacity-building for future readiness and for capitalising on new opportunities. “This would enable firms to capitalise on structural shifts, rather than merely reacting to them,” he said, adding that Indian businesses that invest with a long-term perspective today will be best placed to lead tomorrow.

As his seventh suggestion, Das exhorted industry to increase expenditure on research and development and not see it as a cost. “Expenditure on R&D by corporates should not be seen as a cost centre. It must be seen as a strategic investment,” he said.